April 18 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of Residential Capital LLC (ResCap) to 'C' from 'CCC'. In
addition, Fitch has placed the 'BB-' long-term IDR and senior unsecured debt
rating of Ally Financial Inc. (Ally) and its subsidiaries on Rating Watch
Negative. (See complete list of ratings affected by this action at the end of
this release.)
Today's downgrade of ResCap's IDR follows its decision to not make a scheduled
interest payment on $473 million of senior unsecured notes due in 2013. Although
ResCap has a 30 day grace period under the note's indenture, Fitch believes that
missing the scheduled interest payment has increased the risk of default.
In addition to the missed interest payment, ResCap continues to face upcoming
principal debt maturities including $338 million of senior debt notes due
between May and June 2012, and $1 billion under Ally's secured credit facility
due on May 14, 2012. Absent support from Ally, Fitch believes that ResCap is not
likely to be able to meet these scheduled debt maturities, which could result in
a potential bankruptcy or debt restructuring.
Fitch has placed Ally's 'BB-' long-term IDR and senior unsecured debt ratings on
Rating Watch Negative because of the potential negative implications for Ally if
its subsidiary, ResCap, is placed into bankruptcy. Fitch believes that Ally may
be more vulnerable to limitations in its access to unsecured funding given its
own 2012 debt maturities. While over the long-term Ally creditors could
ultimately benefit from an orderly ResCap resolution, near-term complications
that could arise from a potential ResCap bankruptcy proceeding, including
litigation risk or legal challenges, elevate the risk of a potential Ally
downgrade.
In the coming weeks, Fitch will monitor ResCap's ability and willingness to meet
its financial obligations and the implications on its parent, Ally. In the event
ResCap defaults on its obligations or restructures its debt, Fitch would
downgrade ResCap's rating to 'D' or 'RD' depending on the specifics of
bankruptcy or restructuring. If Ally faces challenges refinancing its own debt
obligations or has reduced access to the unsecured debt markets as a result of
potential complications arising from a ResCap resolution, Fitch could consider
lowering Ally's ratings.
Established in 1919, Ally operates one of the world's largest automotive finance
companies in the U.S., Canada and 15 other countries. With approximately $184
billion in assets as of Dec. 31, 2011, Ally operates as a bank holding company.
ResCap is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Ally. Through its originations
and servicing business, ResCap originates, purchases, and services residential
mortgage loans. As of Dec. 31, 2011, ResCap had a total servicing book of $382
billion, making it the fifth largest servicer in the U.S.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions on ResCap:
--Long-term IDR downgraded to 'C' from 'CCC';
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'C';
--Senior unsecured affirmed at 'C/RR6';
--Short-term debt affirmed at 'C'.
The ratings on Ally's subsidiaries principally reflect the irrevocable and
unconditional guarantee from Ally Financial. Fitch places the following ratings
of Ally on Rating Watch Negative:
Ally Financial Inc.
--Long-term IDR 'BB-';
--Senior unsecured 'BB-';
--Viability rating 'bb-';
--Perpetual preferred securities, series A 'CCC'.
GMAC Capital Trust I
--Trust preferred securities, series 2 'B-'.
GMAC International Finance B.V.
--Long-term IDR 'BB-';
--Senior unsecured 'BB-'.
GMAC Bank GmbH
--Long-term IDR 'BB-';
--Senior unsecured 'BB-'.
Ally Credit Canada Limited
--Long-term IDR 'BB-';
--Senior unsecured 'BB-'.
GMAC Financial Services NZ Limited
--Long-term IDR 'BB-'.
GMAC Australia LLC
--Long-term IDR 'BB-'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings of Ally:
Ally Financial Inc.
--Short-term IDR at 'B'
--Short-term debt at 'B';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF',
--Long-term FDIC guaranteed debt at 'AAA';
GMAC International Finance B.V.
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Short-term debt at 'B'.
GMAC Bank GmbH
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Short-term debt at 'B'.
Ally Credit Canada Limited
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Short-term debt at 'B'.
GMAC Financial Services NZ Limited
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Short-term debt at 'B'.
GMAC Australia LLC
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Short-term debt at 'B'.
GMAC (U.K.) plc
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Short-term debt at 'B'.