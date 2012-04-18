Overview -- We expect Illinois-based Global Brass and Copper Inc.'s operating results to continue to strengthen as a result of improving end-market demand leading to increased volumes. -- We are raising our ratings on the company, including the corporate credit rating, to 'B+' from 'B' and removing all ratings from CreditWatch. -- At the same time, we are raising the issue-level rating on Global Brass' term loan to 'B+' from 'B' and maintaining the recovery rating at '4'. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that GBC will maintain leverage credit measures at a level appropriate for a 'B+' rating and will have "adequate" liquidity to repay any near term financial obligations. Rating Action On April 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Schaumburg, Ill.-based Global Brass and Copper Inc. (Global Brass) to 'B+' from 'B'. The rating outlook is stable. We also raised the issue-level rating on Global Brass' $315 million term loan due 2015 to 'B+' from 'B'. The recovery rating remains '4', which indicates our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. At the same time, we are removing all ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with positive implications on Feb. 9, 2012, to reflect our belief that GBC's near-term operating performance will continue to benefit from increased end-market demand, resulting in higher pricing and volumes sold, based on our expectations of a continued economic recovery. Rationale The corporate credit rating on Global Brass reflects the combination of what we consider to be the company's "weak" business risk and "significant" financial risk. The company is exposed to cyclical end markets, including building and construction, defense, electrical and electronics, and industrial machinery and equipment, which can result in wide variations in operating performance throughout a business cycle. In addition, our view of the company's business risk reflects its relative small scale and scope compared with other metals producers and distributors. The rating also takes into consideration our view that the company will have adequate liquidity to meet its near-term obligations, that it has long-standing customer relationships, and has improved its profitability by lowering its operating costs and enhancing its operational flexibility. Our base-case scenario incorporates our expectation that Global Brass generates about $120 million of EBITDA during 2012. We expect EBITDA to increase to about $130 million in 2013, owing mainly to higher volumes across all three of its business segments amid a gradual recovery in its end markets. Given our assumptions, we expect 2012 debt to EBITDA to be about 2.5x, EBITDA coverage of interest expense of about 4x, and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of about 20%. In 2013, we expect debt to EBITDA to be about 2x, EBITDA coverage of interest expense of about 5x, and FFO to total debt of about 28%, levels we would consider commensurate with our view of its "significant" financial risk. Global Brass manufactures brass and copper products that are used in a variety of end markets. About 80% of costs are variable metal costs, exposing the company to volatile metal prices, particularly copper. However, metal costs have historically been passed through to the customer, which, in our view, should limit the impact to profitability under normal market conditions, aside from the cost of carrying metal inventory and the negative effect of volume declines. Increasing capital expenditures contributes to our view of Global Brass' financial profile as "significant." We estimate that free operating cash flow is likely to be about $45 million in 2012 and decrease to about $30 million in 2013 because of higher capital expenditures. The company is increasing its capital expenditures to create incremental capacity and invest in infrastructure. Although the company could conserve cash by slowing or postponing capital plans in response to market conditions, this would likely hurt the company's business position over the longer term. Liquidity We view Global Brass' liquidity position as "adequate." On Dec. 31, 2011, total liquidity was $198.5 million consisting of cash balances of $49.5 million and availability under the company's $150 million asset-based revolving credit facility (ABL) due 2014 of about $149 million (after taking into account letters of credit of about $700,000). Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations: -- We expect the company's liquidity sources (including cash, FFO, and credit facility availability) over the next 12 to 18 months to exceed its uses by more than 1.2x. -- We expect sources of cash would continue to exceed uses even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%-20%. -- We expect Global Brass could experience a 15%-20% drop in EBITDA without the company breaching covenant test measures. For 2011, the company generated about $65 million in cash flow from operations (CFO), primarily as a result of improved operating performance as end markets improved because of the economic recovery. Based on current assumptions, we expect CFO of about $70 million in 2012 as a result of improved performance based on our expectations for a gradual recovery in end-market demand. Consequently, we expect pricing and volumes to increase across all three of GBC's segments. In 2013, we expect CFO to decline to about $60 million because of working capital use of about $10 million as we expect operational performance to continue to improve. We expect GBC to generate free cash flow in the near term, despite our assumption for increased capital spending for capacity expansion of about $45 million in 2012, from about $40 million in 2011. As a result of higher capital spending and our expectations for better operating performance, we assume the company could generate free operating cash flow of about $30 million in 2013. The ABL is subject to a minimum fixed-charge coverage ratio of 1.1x at any time that excess availability is less than 12.5% of the commitment amount. The term loan is subject to an interest coverage ratio of 2.5x and a leverage ratio of 4x as of Dec. 31, 2011. Global Brass is compliant with its covenants as of Dec. 31, 2011, and we expect Global Brass to remain compliant in the near term. Although we don't expect a covenant breach, the credit agreement contemplates that the company will have the right to cure financial covenant violations through an equity contribution. Debt maturities over the next several years are manageable, as the term loan is due in 2015 with expected annual amortization of about $3 million per year. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Global Brass and Copper, which will be published on RatingsDirect shortly after this report. Outlook The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Global Brass will maintain credit measures at a level appropriate for the 'B+' corporate credit rating, given our view of its business risk as weak. Specifically, we expect debt to EBITDA of below 2.5x at the end of 2012 and 2013 as we have begun to see a gradual recovery in demand in the company's end markets. We would consider a negative rating action if, as a result of deterioration in operating performance during the next several quarters, the company's credit measures weakened to a level that we would consider inconsistent with the current rating. Specifically, if debt to EBITDA were to exceed and likely remain at more than 5x. This could occur if new housing starts and automobile sales reverse current trends and decline or if they increase at a slower pace than expected. A positive rating action seems less likely in the near term, given the less transparent operating strategy and financial policy inherent with private equity-owned firms. Related Criteria And Research -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Metals Industry, June 22, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 Ratings List Upgraded; Outlook Action To From Global Brass and Copper Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- B/Watch Pos/-- Senior Secured B+ B/Watch Pos Recovery Rating 4 4