Overview
-- We expect Illinois-based Global Brass and Copper Inc.'s
operating results to continue to strengthen as a result of improving end-market
demand leading to increased volumes.
-- We are raising our ratings on the company, including the corporate
credit rating, to 'B+' from 'B' and removing all ratings from CreditWatch.
-- At the same time, we are raising the issue-level rating on Global
Brass' term loan to 'B+' from 'B' and maintaining the recovery rating at '4'.
-- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that GBC will
maintain leverage credit measures at a level appropriate for a 'B+' rating and
will have "adequate" liquidity to repay any near term financial obligations.
Rating Action
On April 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate
credit rating on Schaumburg, Ill.-based Global Brass and Copper Inc. (Global
Brass) to 'B+' from 'B'. The rating outlook is stable.
We also raised the issue-level rating on Global Brass' $315 million term loan
due 2015 to 'B+' from 'B'. The recovery rating remains '4', which indicates
our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for lenders in the event of a
payment default.
At the same time, we are removing all ratings from CreditWatch, where they
were placed with positive implications on Feb. 9, 2012, to reflect our belief
that GBC's near-term operating performance will continue to benefit from
increased end-market demand, resulting in higher pricing and volumes sold,
based on our expectations of a continued economic recovery.
Rationale
The corporate credit rating on Global Brass reflects the combination of what
we consider to be the company's "weak" business risk and "significant"
financial risk. The company is exposed to cyclical end markets, including
building and construction, defense, electrical and electronics, and industrial
machinery and equipment, which can result in wide variations in operating
performance throughout a business cycle. In addition, our view of the
company's business risk reflects its relative small scale and scope compared
with other metals producers and distributors. The rating also takes into
consideration our view that the company will have adequate liquidity to meet
its near-term obligations, that it has long-standing customer relationships,
and has improved its profitability by lowering its operating costs and
enhancing its operational flexibility.
Our base-case scenario incorporates our expectation that Global Brass
generates about $120 million of EBITDA during 2012. We expect EBITDA to
increase to about $130 million in 2013, owing mainly to higher volumes across
all three of its business segments amid a gradual recovery in its end markets.
Given our assumptions, we expect 2012 debt to EBITDA to be about 2.5x, EBITDA
coverage of interest expense of about 4x, and funds from operations (FFO) to
total debt of about 20%. In 2013, we expect debt to EBITDA to be about 2x,
EBITDA coverage of interest expense of about 5x, and FFO to total debt of
about 28%, levels we would consider commensurate with our view of its
"significant" financial risk.
Global Brass manufactures brass and copper products that are used in a variety
of end markets. About 80% of costs are variable metal costs, exposing the
company to volatile metal prices, particularly copper. However, metal costs
have historically been passed through to the customer, which, in our view,
should limit the impact to profitability under normal market conditions, aside
from the cost of carrying metal inventory and the negative effect of volume
declines.
Increasing capital expenditures contributes to our view of Global Brass'
financial profile as "significant." We estimate that free operating cash flow
is likely to be about $45 million in 2012 and decrease to about $30 million in
2013 because of higher capital expenditures. The company is increasing its
capital expenditures to create incremental capacity and invest in
infrastructure. Although the company could conserve cash by slowing or
postponing capital plans in response to market conditions, this would likely
hurt the company's business position over the longer term.
Liquidity
We view Global Brass' liquidity position as "adequate." On Dec. 31, 2011,
total liquidity was $198.5 million consisting of cash balances of $49.5
million and availability under the company's $150 million asset-based
revolving credit facility (ABL) due 2014 of about $149 million (after taking
into account letters of credit of about $700,000).
Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following
expectations:
-- We expect the company's liquidity sources (including cash, FFO, and
credit facility availability) over the next 12 to 18 months to exceed its uses
by more than 1.2x.
-- We expect sources of cash would continue to exceed uses even if EBITDA
were to decline by 15%-20%.
-- We expect Global Brass could experience a 15%-20% drop in EBITDA
without the company breaching covenant test measures.
For 2011, the company generated about $65 million in cash flow from operations
(CFO), primarily as a result of improved operating performance as end markets
improved because of the economic recovery. Based on current assumptions, we
expect CFO of about $70 million in 2012 as a result of improved performance
based on our expectations for a gradual recovery in end-market demand.
Consequently, we expect pricing and volumes to increase across all three of
GBC's segments. In 2013, we expect CFO to decline to about $60 million because
of working capital use of about $10 million as we expect operational
performance to continue to improve.
We expect GBC to generate free cash flow in the near term, despite our
assumption for increased capital spending for capacity expansion of about $45
million in 2012, from about $40 million in 2011. As a result of higher capital
spending and our expectations for better operating performance, we assume the
company could generate free operating cash flow of about $30 million in 2013.
The ABL is subject to a minimum fixed-charge coverage ratio of 1.1x at any
time that excess availability is less than 12.5% of the commitment amount. The
term loan is subject to an interest coverage ratio of 2.5x and a leverage
ratio of 4x as of Dec. 31, 2011. Global Brass is compliant with its covenants
as of Dec. 31, 2011, and we expect Global Brass to remain compliant in the
near term. Although we don't expect a covenant breach, the credit agreement
contemplates that the company will have the right to cure financial covenant
violations through an equity contribution.
Debt maturities over the next several years are manageable, as the term loan
is due in 2015 with expected annual amortization of about $3 million per year.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Global Brass
and Copper, which will be published on RatingsDirect shortly after this report.
Outlook
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Global Brass will
maintain credit measures at a level appropriate for the 'B+' corporate credit
rating, given our view of its business risk as weak. Specifically, we expect
debt to EBITDA of below 2.5x at the end of 2012 and 2013 as we have begun to
see a gradual recovery in demand in the company's end markets.
We would consider a negative rating action if, as a result of deterioration in
operating performance during the next several quarters, the company's credit
measures weakened to a level that we would consider inconsistent with the
current rating. Specifically, if debt to EBITDA were to exceed and likely
remain at more than 5x. This could occur if new housing starts and automobile
sales reverse current trends and decline or if they increase at a slower pace
than expected.
A positive rating action seems less likely in the near term, given the less
transparent operating strategy and financial policy inherent with private
equity-owned firms.
Ratings List
Upgraded; Outlook Action
To From
Global Brass and Copper Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- B/Watch Pos/--
Senior Secured B+ B/Watch Pos
Recovery Rating 4 4