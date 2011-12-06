Dec 6 - Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research published its latest "Stress In Corporate America" report today, titled "Stressed Sectors In Corporate America: Despite Some Positive Economic Numbers, Headwinds Remainabove U.S. Treasuries), weakest links (companies rated 'B-' or lower with negative outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications), and potential bond downgrades (investment-grade or speculative-grade companies with negative outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch negative). "We identified 119 companies in these three sectors that meet at least one of the criteria described above," said Ms. Vazza. "Over the past 12 months, downgrades accounted for 64% of all rating actions in the retail and restaurant sector, 49% in the media and entertainment sector, and 32% in the oil and gas sector. In comparison, 45% of rating actions for nonfinancial issuers were downgrades." The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided. Global Fixed Income Research: Diane Vazza, New York (1) 212-438-2760; diane_vazza@standardandpoors.com