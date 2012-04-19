(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- U.S. electronic gaming machine manufacturer and operator AGS Holdings announced plans to issue $150 million in new senior secured notes, the proceeds of which it will use primarily to refinance its existing credit facility. -- We are assigning the proposed notes our preliminary 'B-' issue-level rating with a preliminary recovery rating of '3'. -- We are also assigning AGS Holdings our 'B-' corporate credit rating with a negative rating outlook. -- The negative rating outlook reflects our belief that the company is reliant on additional financing sources that have not yet been committed to fund costs likely to be incurred for growth initiatives in Illinois and higher interest expense from the proposed transaction. Rating Action On April 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned Henderson, Nev.-based AGS Holdings LLC its 'B-' corporate credit rating. The rating outlook is negative. At the same time, we assigned our preliminary 'B-' issue-level rating with a preliminary recovery rating of '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a default, to the company's proposed $150 million senior secured notes due 2017. We will finalize the rating upon review of final documentation of the notes. The company plans to use proceeds from the proposed notes, along with a $30 million equity contribution from its sponsor Alpine Investors, to repay its existing credit facility (which had a balance of approximately $131 million at Dec. 31, 2011), buy out the existing Bluberi Gaming Technologies distribution agreement (about $23 million), repay a portion of holding company notes (about $9 million), and pay fees and expenses. While not yet committed, AGS also plans to enter into a new $20 million revolving credit facility some time after the closing of the proposed senior secured notes transaction, and we have factored this into our recovery analysis. Absent the addition of a revolving credit facility, our expectation of recovery on the senior secured notes improves to the high end of the 50% to 70% range and the recovery rating would remain a '3'. (For the recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on AGS Holdings, to be published on RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the release of this report.) Our existing ratings, including our 'B-' corporate credit rating and negative rating outlook, on AGS LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of AGS Holdings LLC and the borrower under the current credit facility, remain unchanged. In the event AGS successfully closes the proposed financing, we expect to withdraw our corporate credit and issue-level ratings on AGS LLC. Rationale While the proposed transaction eliminates near-term debt maturities and the company's need to meet restrictive covenants contained in the current credit agreement, the 'B-' rating and negative rating outlook reflect our belief that AGS' liquidity position could remain pressured over the intermediate term. The terms of the proposed notes allow for a $20 million revolving credit facility; however, commitments for that facility are not currently in place. We expect the company will need to make significant capital expenditures related to growth opportunities in Illinois over the near term before the expected return on these growth initiatives is realized. In addition, AGS' interest burden under the proposed notes will increase meaningfully. Therefore, we believe that the company's ability to maintain a liquidity profile sufficient to pursue these growth initiatives and meet an increased level of fixed charges over the intermediate term relies on putting into place the incremental financing. Our 'B-' corporate credit rating on AGS reflects our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "vulnerable" and our assessment of its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," according to our criteria. Our assessment of AGS' business risk profile as vulnerable reflects the existence of formidable competitors, including International Game Technology and Bally Technologies with much broader product offerings, a dependence on Oklahoma for a substantial portion of its revenues, and its concentrated customer base. Somewhat tempering these factors are the company's strong position in the Oklahoma gaming market, which provides AGS a somewhat more stable source of revenue over the longer term given that its contracts are generally multiple years in length and are often renewed, and a relatively good EBITDA margin. Our assessment of AGS' financial risk profile as highly leveraged reflects relatively high debt leverage, our expectation that free operating cash flow (cash flow from operations less capital expenditures) will be negative over the next few years, and our belief that the company relies on putting into place additional financing to pursue growth initiatives and fund increased interest expenses resulting from the proposed notes transaction. For the full year 2011, AGS underperformed relative to our 2011 revenue expectations, with revenue falling in the low-single-digit percentage area. (AGS is a private company and does not publicly disclose financial statements.) We previously anticipated a stabilization of equipment sales and single-digit percentage growth in gaming revenue in 2011. We expected revenue in both segments to benefit from an increase in AGS' installed base and expansion into new markets, including Illinois, which we now believe will occur in 2012. Despite the revenue underperformance, EBITDA for the full year 2011 was in line with our overall expectation of modest single-digit growth, mainly because of a decrease in commission and sales salary costs. In 2012, we expect AGS to experience revenue growth in the low-single-digit percentage area and EBITDA growth in the mid-teens percentage area, reflecting our expectation for increases in AGS' installed base of games, our slightly positive outlook for the U.S. gaming industry, and a reduction in operating expenses associated with the buyout of the Bluberi Gaming Technologies agreement. The buyout will eliminate the royalty fee paid to Bluberi Gaming Technologies and, therefore, we expect AGS' EBITDA margins to improve slightly over the near term. AGS designs and operates electronic video bingo machines, primarily marketed for placement in casinos operated by Native American tribes. The company maintains an installed base of over 7,000 machines in more than 100 casinos. Despite diversification across multiple facilities, the business focus is narrow, with a significant percentage of recurring revenue from machines in the Oklahoma gaming market. In addition, AGS' revenue base is highly concentrated, with one customer representing about one-third of recurring revenues. AGS is majority owned by Alpine Investors, a private-equity sponsor. Liquidity Based on its likely sources and uses of cash over the next 12 to 18 months and incorporating our performance expectations, AGS has a "less than adequate" liquidity profile, according to our criteria. Given management's planned growth initiatives and an expected increase in interest costs associated with the proposed notes transaction, we believe AGS will rely on an incremental revolving facility, which has not yet been committed. While the company expects to enter into a new revolving credit facility in the near term, we believe that having a committed facility in place is necessary for the company to possess an "adequate" liquidity profile. In addition, we expect the new facility will contain certain financial maintenance covenants. We would need to analyze the proposed new covenant levels to assess if the covenant cushion is sufficient to provide AGS with ample availability under our performance expectations prior to concluding that the company's liquidity profile is adequate. Outlook Our rating outlook is negative, reflecting our belief that, assuming AGS is successful in closing on the proposed notes, the company remains reliant on putting into place incremental financing to maintain a liquidity profile sufficient to pursue growth initiatives and meet an increased level of fixed charges over the intermediate term. We could revise the rating outlook to positive once a revolver is put into place, assuming the terms of the revolver provide the company with ample availability to meet cash expenditure needs based on our performance expectations. Rating downside could result from performance meaningfully below our expectations and/or if we view the cushion relative to covenants under the expected new credit facility as insufficient. Additionally, ratings downside could result from the inability to close on the proposed notes. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade Credits, May 13, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 Ratings List AGS Holdings LLC New Rating To Corporate Credit Rating B-/Negative/-- AGS Financing Corp AGS Holdings LLC Senior Secured B-(prelim) Senior Secured 3(prelim) (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)