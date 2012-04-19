(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW -- The transaction has experienced an increase in its aggregate collateral balance and credit enhancement, as well as an increase in the portfolio's weighted-average spread. -- We have therefore raised our ratings on all classes of notes in Leveraged Finance Europe Capital II. -- Leveraged Finance Europe Capital II is a cash flow CLO transaction that closed in September 2003. The transaction's reinvestment period ended in March 2012. April 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on all classes of notes in Leveraged Finance Europe Capital II B.V. (see list below). Today's rating actions follow our credit and cash flow analysis of the transaction using data from the latest available trustee report, dated Feb. 24, 2012. We have taken into account recent developments in the transaction and reviewed the transaction under our applicable corporate collateralized debt obligation (CDO) and counterparty criteria (see "Related Criteria And Research"). The trustee report shows that the class III and IV par value tests are currently not passing. It also shows, however, that the reported weighted-average spread earned on the collateral pool has increased to 3.4% from 3.1% since our last transaction update (see "Transaction Update: Leveraged Finance Europe Capital II B.V.," published on Dec. 8, 2010), and that the aggregate collateral balance increased to EUR176 million from EUR166 million. This, together with the partial redemption of the class I-A and I-B notes, has resulted in higher credit enhancement available to all classes of notes. In our analysis, we note that the portfolio's weighted-average maturity has reduced by approximately 0.2 years. This has resulted in a reduction in scenario default rates across all rating levels calculated by our CDO Evaluator model, compared with our previous transaction review. However, at the same time, our analysis shows that the percentage of assets that we consider as defaulted (i.e., debt obligations of obligors rated 'CC', 'SD' [selective default], or 'D') has increased since our previous review. Defaulted assets currently amount to EUR4.5 million (or 2.5% of the total portfolio amount). This compares with EUR3.0 million of defaulted assets when we last took rating action. In line with our corporate CDO criteria, we have included these assets in our cash flow analysis at the lower of their reported market value and our recovery assumptions. We have subjected the transaction's capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine the break-even default rate for each rated class at each rating level. In our analysis, we used the EUR171.3 million portfolio balance that we consider to be performing (i.e., of assets rated 'CCC-' or above), the reported weighted-average spread of 3.4%, and the weighted-average recovery rates that we considered to be appropriate. We incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios using our standard default patterns, levels, and timings for each rating category assumed for each class of notes, in conjunction with different interest rate scenarios. Based on the above analysis, we now consider that the credit enhancement available to all classes of notes is commensurate with higher ratings than previously assigned, and we have raised our ratings accordingly. Approximately 3.6% of the assets in the transaction's portfolio are non-euro-denominated. To mitigate the risk of foreign-exchange-related losses, the issuer has entered into swap agreements for 2.9% of the assets, and the remaining portion of non-euro assets is currently unhedged. Under our 2010 counterparty criteria ("Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010), our analysis of the swap counterparties and the associated documentation indicates that they cannot support a rating higher than 'AA- (sf)'. To assess the potential impact on our ratings, we have assumed that the transaction does not benefit from the swaps and that all the non-euro assets are exposed to foreign-exchange-related losses. We concluded that, in this scenario, the class I-A and class I-B notes would still be able to achieve ratings higher than those currently assigned. Thus, we have raised our ratings on these classes of notes. Under our 2010 counterparty criteria, the ratings on the other classes of notes are supported by the ratings on the swap counterparties, and except for the stress applied to the unhedged assets, we have not applied any further foreign-exchange-related losses to these notes. Leveraged Finance Europe Capital II is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction that securitizes loans to speculative-grade corporate firms. The transaction closed in September 2003 and is managed by BNP Paribas. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here. EUR187.2 Million Fixed- And Floating-Rate Secured Notes Ratings Raised I-A AA+ (sf) AA (sf) I-B AA+ (sf) AA (sf) II BBB+ (sf) BB+ (sf) III B+ (sf) CCC+ (sf) IV B- (sf) CCC- (sf) (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)