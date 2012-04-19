(The following statement was released by the rating agency) April 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it assigned its 'BB-f' fund credit quality and 'S4' volatility ratings on the iShares Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund. The iShares Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund is part of iShares Inc., a registered investment company that consists of more than 50 investment series or portfolios. The company was organized as a Maryland corporation on Aug. 31, 1994, and is authorized to have multiple series or portfolios. The company is an open-end management investment company registered with the U.S. SEC under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The offering of the company's shares is registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. BlackRock Fund Advisors (BFA), the fund's investment adviser, is a subsidiary of BlackRock Inc. (A+/Stable/A-1). As of Dec. 31, 2011, BlackRock Inc. and its affiliates provided investment advisory services for assets estimated to exceed $3.513 trillion. State Street Bank & Trust Co. is the administrator, custodian, and transfer agent for the fund. BlackRock Investments LLC, a subsidiary of BlackRock Inc., is the fund's distributor. BFA uses a passive or indexing approach to achieve the fund's investment objectives. The fund was launched this week. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the corresponding underlying index. The underlying index for the iShares Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund is the Morningstar Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Index, which tracks the performance of the U.S. dollar-denominated emerging market corporate bond market. Our fund credit quality ratings, identified by the 'f' subscript, reflect the level of protection the fund provides against losses from credit defaults. The credit quality ratings scale ranges from 'AAAf' (extremely strong protection against losses from credit defaults) to 'CCCf' (extremely vulnerable to losses from credit defaults). The ratings from 'AAf' to 'CCCf' may be modified by the addition of a plus (+) or minus (-) sign to show relative standing within the major rating categories. Our fund volatility ratings, identified by the 'S' scale, are based on our current opinion of a fixed-income fund's sensitivity to changing market conditions, relative to a portfolio made up of government securities and denominated in the base currency of the fund. The volatility ratings are based on a scale from 'S1' (lowest sensitivity) to 'S6' (highest sensitivity). Volatility ratings evaluate sensitivity to factors such as interest rate movements, credit risk, and liquidity. We will monitor the fund monthly to ensure the consistency of the credit and volatility profiles with the assigned ratings. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)