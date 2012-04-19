April 19 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread widened by 5 basis points (bps) yesterday to 208 bps, and the speculative-grade composite spread narrowed by 1 bp to 651 bps. By rating, the 'AA', 'A', and 'BBB' spreads widened by 5 bps each, to 140 bps, 180 bps, and 255 bps, respectively. The 'BB' spread remained flat at 468 bps, 'B' tightened by 3 bps to 700 bps, and 'CCC' tightened by 4 bps to 1,069 bps. By industry, financial institutions and industrials widened by 4 bps each, to 311 bps and 303 bps, respectively. Banks expanded by 2 bps to 324 bps, utilities expanded by 5 bps to 212 bps, and telecommunications expanded by 3 bps to 337 bps. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year moving average of 199 bps and below its five-year moving average of 240 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is higher than its one-year moving average of 646 bps and lower than its five-year moving average of 723 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.