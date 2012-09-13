Sept. 13 - Overview
-- FirstMerit Corp. today announced that it is acquiring Citizens
Republic Bancorp Inc. in an all stock transaction valued at $912
million. After the deal is closed, FirstMerit also intends to redeem the $345
million of preferred stock Citizens Republic had issued to the U.S. Treasury.
-- We are revising our outlook on the ratings to negative from stable. At
the same time, we are affirming our 'BBB+' rating on FirstMerit and our
'A-/A-2' rating on its subsidiary, FirstMerit Bank NA.
-- The outlook revision reflects our view of the integration risk and the
operational difficulties FirstMerit could face in its acquisition of Citizens
Republic and in its entry into the new and unfamiliar Michigan and Wisconsin
markets.
Rating Action
On Sept. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
FirstMerit Corp. to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our
'BBB+' long-term issuer credit rating on FirstMerit Corp. and our 'A-/A-2'
issuer credit ratings on FirstMerit's operating subsidiary, FirstMerit Bank
N.A.
Rationale
The outlook revision follows the announcement that FirstMerit will acquire
Citizens Republic Bancorp Inc., a $9.7 billion bank holding company operating
219 branches in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Ohio. The transaction will result in
a $24.3 billion organization with a 415 branch franchise operating across
Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, and Wisconsin. FirstMerit will issue $912 million in
common stock to fund the transaction and $350 million in a combination of debt
and preferred stock to repay Citizen Republic's TARP preferred stock at the
time of the deal's close, which we expect to occur in the second quarter of
2013.
In our view, this acquisition could present integration and risk management
difficulties for FirstMerit. This deal represents the largest acquisition in
FirstMerit's history, both in terms of asset size and as a percentage of
assets. Moreover, although we recognize the solid progress Citizens Republic's
relatively new management has made in reducing its nonperforming loans and
returning to profitability, the entity has only recently rebounded after
experiencing severe losses from 2008-2010. Although FirstMerit successfully
integrated three acquisitions in Chicago in 2010, these were smaller and
concentrated in one market, with loss-sharing agreements limiting the
potential risk in two of the deals. Although Michigan and Wisconsin are in
many ways similar to FirstMerit's traditional market of Ohio, they still
present new challenges and potentially different competitive dynamics. That
said, if FirstMerit successfully integrates Citizens and is able to sustain
current performance, we would view the increased diversity of its franchise
positively.
We expect that, following the completion of the acquisition, FirstMerit's
capital measures will decrease modestly, with the company's pro forma tangible
common equity remaining higher than 7% of assets and its risk-adjusted capital
remaining within our 7%-10% "adequate" range (as our criteria describe the
term). Although we view the decline in capital ratios as a slight negative, we
believe that the company intends to rebuild its tangible common equity ratio
to its current 8% in less than two years.
The ratings also incorporate the expectation that the company's marks on
Citizens loan portfolio of $378 million, or 6.8% of Citizens June 30 loan
balance (to total 19.1% of original book value including life to date charges
Citizens has already taken), will be sufficient to protect it from any
significant unexpected deterioration in Citizen's loan portfolio. If, however,
losses exceed the marks, we would view that as a negative factor in our
assessment of FirstMerit's risk position. The company's funding will continue
to be robust relative to peers, with a pro forma loan/deposit ratio of about
80%.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view of the risk management and integration
risks of the Citizens Republic acquisition. If management is not able to
successfully integrate Citizens, or if unexpected asset quality problems
exceeding the marks taken at the time of the acquisition arise, or if
risk-adjusted capital falls below 7%, we could lower the ratings. Conversely,
in the long term, if FirstMerit effectively establishes itself and grows in
these new markets, sustaining consistent profitability and strong credit
quality, we could revise the outlook back to stable. We do not foresee raising
the ratings in the near to immediate term.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating A-/Negative/A-2
Bank Holding Company Rating BBB+/Negative/--
SACP a-
Anchor bbb+
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)
Risk Position Strong (+1)
Funding and Liquidity Above average and Adequate (0)
Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
FirstMerit Corp.
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/-- BBB+/Stable/--
FirstMerit Bank N.A.
Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Negative/A-2 A-/Stable/A-2
Certificate Of Deposit
Local Currency A-/A-2
