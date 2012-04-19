April 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed three tranches of IM Caja Laboral 2, FTA, a Spanish RMBS transaction as follows: Class A (ISIN ES0347552004): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative Class B (ISIN ES0347552012): affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Negative Class C (ISIN ES0347552020): affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative The affirmation reflects the significant level of credit support that is available to the rated tranches, despite the worsening in performance seen in most recent months. As of February 2012 loans in arrears by more than three months stood at 1.6% of the current portfolio, while cumulative defaults, defined as loans in arrears by more than 12 months, reached 1.9% of the original portfolio balance. Recoveries received on such loans in this period stood at 46.3% of the total defaulted balance. According to the information received from the management company, InterMoney Titulizacion, the originator of the loans has been repurchasing defaulted loans from the portfolio, which is why at present there are no repossessions on the balance sheet of the special purpose vehicle. The agency has concerns about the ability of the originator to continue with this practice, given the tightening in liquidity on the market. At present the reserve fund is at 92.6% of its target amount. Given the current pipeline of late stage arrears and based on the most recent roll-through rates of loans to default, the agency expects the reserve fund to be utilised in the upcoming payment dates. Despite the expected deterioration in transaction performance, Fitch believes that the credit support available to the rated tranches is sufficient to withstand the respective rating stresses. For this reason the agency has affirmed the current rating of the notes. In Fitch's view, the poor performance of the loans in the pool in comparison to the more seasoned transaction, IM Caja Laboral 1, can be attributed to the presence of loans with adverse characteristics. The agency notes that most of the loans in the portfolio (74.3% of the current pool) were originated at the peak of the mortgage market, in 2006 and 2007. In addition, the portfolio comprises mostly high loan-to-value (LTV) loans, with the current Fitch-calculated indexed weighted average LTV at 94.1%. The portfolio also comprises loans originated to non-Spanish residents. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information - in addition to those mentioned in the applicable criteria, the sources of information used to assess the ratings were investor reports. Applicable criteria: 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 4 August 2011, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 16 August 2011, and 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - Spain - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions', dated 11 August 2011 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria EMEA Criteria Addendum - Spain - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions