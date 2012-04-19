April 19 - Fitch Ratings has taken various rating actions on London &
Regional Debt Securitisation No. 2 plc's (LoRDS 2) commercial mortgage-backed
floating-rate notes due 2015 notes, as follows:
GBP176.4m class A (XS0262542565): downgraded to 'Asf' from 'AAsf'; Outlook
Negative
GBP14.9m class B (XS0262544348): downgraded to 'Asf' from 'AA-'; Outlook
Negative
GBP46.4m class C (XS0262545402): affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable
As expected in light of the tenant composition and a core of high quality
central London properties, the performance of the single underlying loan backing
this CMBS has been largely stable since the last rating action. However, the
high leverage and looming maturity of the whole loan, the limited use and single
tenant risk associated with some of the collateral and the limited information
reported to Fitch all make the borrower's ability to refinance the loan
uncertain. This accounts for the downgrade of the two senior tranches.
In the event of loan default, the absence of an appointed independent servicer
means creditors will have to agree on a work-out strategy and instruct the
security trustee accordingly. This adds time and complexity to the work-out
process, which, with only two years between loan and bond maturity, means there
is risk of a further downgrade if the loan fails to repay. This is particularly
relevant for the senior note classes because they carry an investment-grade
rating, which explains the Negative Outlook.
The portfolio comprises 24 office, retail and leisure properties located
throughout the United Kingdom. Leisure assets account for approximately 46% of
passing rent. The largest tenant in the pool (Stakis Limited, unrated but
wholly-owned by the Hilton Group) manages two boutique central London hotels
contributing 26% of passing rent under leases with 12 and 14 years remaining.
Another notable leisure asset is a recently developed casino in Leicester
Square, which is also let to an unrated tenant with 18 years left on the lease.
These three assets are high quality and well located. Nevertheless, as operating
assets they represent less predictable sources of net income in times of
economic stress.
The reported loan to value ratios (LTV) of the A-note (securitised in LoRDS 2)
and the whole loan are 57.1% and 82.6% respectively, based on an October 2009
valuation commissioned by the borrower. Fitch has not been provided with this
report and in computing its own estimate of value, considers LTV to be
significantly higher, at 72% and 105% for the A-note and whole loan
respectively. While Fitch has applied conservative assumptions to address
visibility constraints imposed by a lack of data regarding underlying
performance of the operating assets, its estimate underlines the uncertainty
over the borrower's ability to refinance the loan.
Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. A performance
update will be made available shortly on the agency's website,
The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the issuer,
servicer, and periodic cash manager and servicer reports.
