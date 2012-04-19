April 19 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded 10 classes of Bear Stearns Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust (BSCMST), series 2007-PWR16 commercial mortgage pass-through certificates. Fitch has also revised the Outlook for class A-M to Negative from Stable due to increased total expected pool losses but with consideration given to anticipated upcoming payoff and disposition proceeds. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The downgrades reflect an increase in Fitch expected losses primarily due to increased loss expectations on the specially serviced loans. Fitch modeled losses of 12.9% for the remaining pool; expected losses as a percentage of the original pool balance are at 12.9%, including losses already incurred to date (1.4%). Fitch has designated 58 loans (39.8%) as Fitch Loans of Concern, including 16 specially serviced loans (18%). Fitch expects that classes G through Q may be fully depleted from losses associated with the specially serviced assets. Class F may also be impaired. As of the April 2011 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance has been reduced by approximately 10.6% to $2.96 billion from $3.31 billion at issuance. Interest shortfalls totaling $10.8 million are affecting classes E through S. The largest contributor to expected losses is the specially serviced Beacon Seattle & DC Portfolio (11.4% of the pool), which was initially secured by 16 properties, the pledge of the mortgage and the borrower's ownership interest in one property, as well as the pledge of cash flows from three properties. In aggregate, the 20 properties comprise approximately 9.8 million square feet (sf) of space. The loan transferred to special servicing in April 2010 and remained current as the borrower was negotiating a modification, which closed in December 2010. Key modification terms included a five-year extension of the loan to May 2017, a deleveraging structure that provides for the release of properties over time, and an interest rate reduction. Under the modification plan, six properties have been released as of the February 2012 remittance, which includes Market Square (Washington, D.C.), Key Center (Bellevue, WA), 1616 North Fort Myer Drive (Arlington, VA), Liberty Place (Washington, D.C.), 1300 North Seventeenth Street (Arlington, VA), and Reston Town Center (Reston, VA). Gross proceeds from the releases totaled $819 million, which have paid down the trust loan balance by 30%, repaid prior interest shortfalls, and built up the Master Reserve Account to $92 million. If cumulative principal paydown reaches $900 million, the contract interest rate adjusts to 4.50% (from the current 5.00%) effective as of May 7, 2012, the original maturity date. The combined occupancy for the 14 remaining properties is 80.3%, down from 96.5% at issuance for the same properties. For the nine months ending Sept. 30, 2011, the annualized servicer-reported net operating income (NOI) was down 10% from 2010 and 13% below 2008 and 2009 performance, when considering only the remaining 14 properties. The second-largest contributor to modeled losses (1%) is a 145,536-sf home furnishing retail center located in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. The loan was transferred to special servicing in February 2009 due to monetary default. Per the special servicer, the former largest tenant (66% of the net rentable area) rejected its lease after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and has since vacated. The most recently reported debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) for the loan was 0.46 times (x) as of year-end (YE) 2009. As of February 2012, the property is 19% occupied. The servicer began the foreclosure process in July 2009; however, the borrower and guarantor have and continue to put up strong legal resistance, and the borrower's settlement offers have been deemed unacceptable. A receiver has been in place since April 2010. A hearing was held in October 2011, but the judge did not rule in the trust's favor. The trust counsel is preparing for the trial. The third-largest contributor to modeled losses (5.1%) is a 920,801-sf regional mall in Hyattsville, MD. The property is anchored by Macy's, JC Penney, and Target. The servicer reported DSCR was 1.23x as of third-quarter 2011, compared with 1.18x at YE2010, 1.34x at YE2009 and 1.47x at issuance. The decline in DSCR was primarily due to the decrease in percentage rent and an increase in real estate tax and repair & maintenance expenses. Based on the rent roll as of Oct. 1, 2011, the property is 93.4% occupied. Fitch has downgraded the following classes and assigned/revised Recovery Estimates as indicated: --$273.4 million class A-J to 'CCC/RE85%' from 'BBB-'; --$33.1 million class B to 'CCC/RE0%' from 'BB'; --$33.1 million class C to 'CCC/RE0' from 'B'; --$33.1 million class D to 'CC/RE0%' from 'B-'; --$20.7 million class E to 'CC/RE0%" from 'B-'; --$24.9 million class F to 'C/RE0%' from 'B-'; --$29 million class G to 'C/RE0%' from 'CCC/RE100%'; --$41.4 million class H to 'C/RE0%' from 'CCC/RE100%'; --$33.1 million class J to 'C/RE0%' from 'CCC/RE100%'; --$33.1 million class K to 'C/RE0%' from 'CC/RE60%'; In addition, Fitch has affirmed the following classes and revised the Outlooks as indicated: --$485.2 million class A-2 at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable; --$58.2 million class A-3 to at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable; --$130.7 million class A-AB at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable; --$954.4 million class A-4 at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable; --$400.4 million class A-1A at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable; --$331.4 million class A-M at 'AAA'; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$16.6 million class L at 'C/RE0%'; --$12.4 million class M at 'C/RE0%'; --$12.4 million class N to at 'C/RE0%'; --$8.3 million class O at 'C/RE0%'; --$8.3 million class P at 'C/RE0%'; --$4.9 million class Q at 'D/RE0%'. Fitch does not rate the class S which has been depleted due to realized losses. Class A-1 has repaid in full. Fitch has previously withdrawn the rating on the interest-only class X. Additional information on Fitch's criteria for analyzing U.S. CMBS transactions is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011). 