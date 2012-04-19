April 19 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded 13 classes of Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust Series 2005-TOP19 (MSCI 2005-TOP19) commercial mortgage pass-through certificates due to further deterioration of loan performance. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The downgrades reflect an increase in Fitch modeled losses across the pool. Fitch modeled losses of 6.8% of the remaining pool; modeled losses of the original pool are at 6%, including losses already incurred to date. Fitch has designated 32 loans (27.1%) as Fitch Loans of Concern, which includes five specially serviced loans (2.9%). As of the March 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance has been reduced by 18.5% to $1 billion from $1.23 billion at issuance. Realized losses incurred to date total $5.5 million (0.5%). Seven loans (6.5%) are currently defeased. Cumulative interest shortfalls in the amount of $140,098 are currently affecting classes O and P. The largest contributor to Fitch modeled losses is a loan (8.5% of the pool) secured by a 466,000 square foot (sf) office building located in the Buckhead area of Atlanta, GA. Performance has declined over the last two years primarily due to deteriorating occupancy, which dropped to 73% at YE2010 from 89% at YE2009. In 2011, leasing activity gained some momentum with YE2011 occupancy reported at 77%. The Master Servicer has implemented cash management in accordance with the loan documents. The next largest contributor to Fitch modeled losses is a loan (2.1%) secured by two cross-collateralized, cross-defaulted self-storage properties located in Boca Raton and Deerfield Park, FL. Performance at the two properties has struggled due to the economic downturn. The third largest contributor to Fitch modeled losses is a loan (1%) secured by two limited service hotels located in Rockville, MD. Performance declined in 2011 with a servicer reported YE2011 debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) of 0.77 times (x). Fitch has downgraded and assigned or revised Rating Outlooks and Recovery Estimates (REs) to the following classes as indicated: --$87.5 million class A-J to 'Asf' from 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$23 million class B to 'BBB-sf' from 'Asf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$12.3 million class C to 'BBsf' from 'BBB-sf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$15.4 million class D to 'Bsf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$12.3 million class E to 'CCC' from 'BBsf'; RE 0%; --$9.2 million class F to 'CCC' from 'B-sf'; RE 0%; --$9.2 million class G to 'CCC' from 'B-sf'; RE 0%; --$3.1 million class J to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%; --$3.1 million class K to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%; --$6.1 million class L to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%; --$1.5 million class M to 'Csf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%; --$3.1 million class N to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE 0%; --$3.1 million class O to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE 0%. Additionally, Fitch has affirmed and revised REs on the following classes as indicated: --$10.1 million class A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$56.3 million class A-AB at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$642.8 million class A-4A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$88.1 million class A-4B at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$10.7 million class H at 'CCCsf'; RE 0%. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions