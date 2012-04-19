April 19 - Fitch Ratings has placed the following U.S. residential mortgage master servicer rating of GMAC-RFC, LLC (RFC) on Rating Watch Negative: --U.S. residential master servicer rating 'RMS3'. The Rating Watch Negative is due to the weakening financial condition of RFC's parent, Residential Capital LLC (ResCap). Fitch downgraded ResCap's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'C' from 'CCC' on April 18, 2012. The servicer rating actions reflect the continued pressure on ResCap's liquidity position and financial flexibility and the potential impact on the company's servicing operations. A company's financial condition is an important component of Fitch's servicer rating analysis. Fitch rates residential mortgage primary, master, and special servicers on a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the highest rating. Within some of these rating levels, Fitch further differentiates ratings by plus (+) and minus (-) as well as the flat rating. For more information on Fitch's residential servicer rating program, please see Fitch's report 'U.S. Residential and Small Balance Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria', dated Jan. 31, 2011, which is available on the Fitch Ratings web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers' (Aug. 13, 2010); --'U.S. Residential and Small Balance Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers U.S. Residential and Small Balance Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria