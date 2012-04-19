April 19 - Fitch Ratings has placed the following U.S. residential mortgage
master servicer rating of GMAC-RFC, LLC (RFC) on Rating Watch Negative:
--U.S. residential master servicer rating 'RMS3'.
The Rating Watch Negative is due to the weakening financial condition of RFC's
parent, Residential Capital LLC (ResCap). Fitch downgraded ResCap's Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) to 'C' from 'CCC' on April 18, 2012. The servicer rating
actions reflect the continued pressure on ResCap's liquidity position and
financial flexibility and the potential impact on the company's servicing
operations. A company's financial condition is an important component of Fitch's
servicer rating analysis.
Fitch rates residential mortgage primary, master, and special servicers on a
scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the highest rating. Within some of these rating
levels, Fitch further differentiates ratings by plus (+) and minus (-) as well
as the flat rating. For more information on Fitch's residential servicer rating
program, please see Fitch's report 'U.S. Residential and Small Balance
Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria', dated Jan. 31, 2011, which is
available on the Fitch Ratings web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers' (Aug. 13, 2010);
--'U.S. Residential and Small Balance Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating
Criteria' (Jan. 31, 2011).
