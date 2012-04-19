(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- We lowered our rating on class K from Bear Stearns Commercial Mortgage
Securities Trust 2007-PWR18, a U.S. CMBS transaction, to 'D (sf)' from 'CCC-
(sf)'.
-- The downgrade reflects principal losses that class K experienced, as
detailed in the April 13, 2012, trustee remittance report.
April 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its rating to 'D
(sf)' from 'CCC- (sf)'on the class K commercial mortgage pass-through
certificates from Bear Stearns Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2007-PWR18,
a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction.
The downgrade reflects principal losses that class K incurred, as detailed in
the April 13, 2012, trustee remittance report. We attribute the aggregate
principal losses, which totaled $3.1 million, to one asset: the BGK Portfolio.
The asset had an aggregate beginning scheduled principal balance of $6.1
million and was liquidated in April at a loss severity of 49.7%. Consequently,
class K incurred a 2.2% loss of its $25.0 million beginning principal balance.
According to the April 2012 trustee remittance report, the class L also
experienced principal losses that reduced the class' outstanding balance to
zero. We previously lowered our rating on class L to 'D (sf)'.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)