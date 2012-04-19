April 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed five classes issued by Crest Dartmouth Street 2003-1 Ltd./Corp (Crest Dartmouth 2003-1). A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. Since Fitch's last rating action in May 2011, approximately 12.3% of the collateral has been downgraded and 11.6% has been upgraded. Currently, 14.5% of the portfolio has a Fitch derived rating below investment grade and 3.5% has a rating in the 'CCC' category and below. Additionally, the class A notes have received $24.6 million in paydowns since the last rating action for a total of $212 million in principal repayment since issuance. This transaction was analyzed under the framework described in the report 'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs' using the Portfolio Credit Model (PCM) for projecting future default levels for the underlying portfolio. The default levels were then compared to the breakeven levels generated by Fitch's cash flow model of the CDO under the various default timing and interest rate stress scenarios, as described in the report 'Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs'. Fitch also analyzed the structure's sensitivity to the assets that are distressed, experiencing interest shortfalls, and those with near-term maturities. While the breakeven rates in Fitch's global cash flow model exceed the current rating on the class A through C notes, an upgrade was not warranted given the concentration of the underlying portfolio as discussed below. The breakeven rates for the class D notes are generally consistent with the rating assigned below. The Positive Outlook on the class A notes reflects Fitch's expectation that the notes will pay in full over the next year. The Stable Outlook on the class B through D notes reflects Fitch's view that the transaction will continue to delever with significant maturities occurring over the next year. Crest Dartmouth Street 2003-1 is a cash flow commercial real estate collateralized debt obligation (CRE CDO) which closed on April 10, 2003. The collateral is composed of 26 assets from 25 obligors of which 59.9% are real estate investment trusts (REITs) and are 40.1% commercial mortgage backed securities (CMBS). Fitch has affirmed the following classes and revised the Outlooks as indicated: --$68,046,832 class A notes at 'AA+sf'; Outlook to Positive from Stable; --$13,125,000 class B-1 notes at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; --$21,000,000 class B-2 notes at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; --$14,875,000 class C notes at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable; --$12,250,000 class D notes at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs' (Oct. 6, 2011); --'Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs' (Sept. 15, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs