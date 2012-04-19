April 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on SLM Corp. (BBB-/Stable/A-3) were not immediately affected by the company's good first-quarter earnings. SLM reported core earnings of $284 million, up 6% from the previous quarter and 9% from first-quarter 2011, reflecting lower loan loss provisions and a considerable reduction in operating expenses. The company's quarterly net income of $111 million, on a generally accepted accounting principles basis, was substantially down from $175 million in first-quarter 2011. The decline mainly reflected an increase in unrealized mark-to-market losses on certain derivatives. SLM recorded core earnings in the consumer lending segment of $81 million--almost double from first-quarter 2011. The improvement reflected higher loan origination volume (up 23% year over year), improved asset quality metrics, and a higher net interest margin (4.26%, compared with 4.11% in 2011). The consumer lending segment's credit quality continued to improve as delinquencies fell by 100 basis points to 9.1% and annualized charge-offs declined to 2.96% from 3.52% in the previous quarter. We believe that asset quality will continue to improve as the company focuses on higher cosigner rates and FICO scores, and charge-offs will level off in the 2%-3% range over the next several years. We also expect that SLM's earnings will also continue to grow as the company focuses on its consumer lending segment (the private-education loan portfolio), while continuing to collect significant cash from its legacy Federal Family Education Loan Program portfolio. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.