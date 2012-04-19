April 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
SLM Corp. (BBB-/Stable/A-3) were not immediately affected by the
company's good first-quarter earnings.
SLM reported core earnings of $284 million, up 6% from the previous quarter
and 9% from first-quarter 2011, reflecting lower loan loss provisions and a
considerable reduction in operating expenses. The company's quarterly net
income of $111 million, on a generally accepted accounting principles basis,
was substantially down from $175 million in first-quarter 2011. The decline
mainly reflected an increase in unrealized mark-to-market losses on certain
derivatives. SLM recorded core earnings in the consumer lending segment of $81
million--almost double from first-quarter 2011. The improvement reflected
higher loan origination volume (up 23% year over year), improved asset quality
metrics, and a higher net interest margin (4.26%, compared with 4.11% in
2011).
The consumer lending segment's credit quality continued to improve as
delinquencies fell by 100 basis points to 9.1% and annualized charge-offs
declined to 2.96% from 3.52% in the previous quarter. We believe that asset
quality will continue to improve as the company focuses on higher cosigner
rates and FICO scores, and charge-offs will level off in the 2%-3% range over
the next several years. We also expect that SLM's earnings will also continue
to grow as the company focuses on its consumer lending segment (the
private-education loan portfolio), while continuing to collect significant
cash from its legacy Federal Family Education Loan Program portfolio.
