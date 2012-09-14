(Agency corrects the version issued earlier today. It clarifies in the final paragraph the
company's total generation capacity and the factor affecting its recent financial performance.)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 14 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Australia'-based Stanwell Corporation Limited's
(Stanwell) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'AA' from
'AA+'. At the same time, the agency has affirmed its Short-Term Foreign Currency
IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlook is Stable.
Stanwell is a major electricity provider owned by the Queensland state and its
downgrade follows Fitch's recent downgrade of the State of Queensland's
(Queensland) ratings to 'AA'/Stable from 'AA+'/Negative. Queensland's ratings
take into consideration the state's significant debt and continued weak
budgetary performance, leading to a less flexible financial position.
"The ratings reflect very strong legal, operating and strategic linkages between
the state of Queensland and the company, which warrants an equalisation of their
ratings," said Sajal Kishore, Director with the Fitch's Asia-Pacific Energy and
Utilities team.
Although Stanwell is not explicitly guaranteed by Queensland, its links with the
government are viewed as very strong under Fitch's parent-subsidiary rating
methodology. The rating linkages capture the Queensland government's current
policy to retain its portfolio of generation assets in public ownership and the
continuation of funding made available to Stanwell from the state. Should Fitch
perceive there to be any weakening in Stanwell's links with the government, or
should there be any changes to Queensland's rating or Outlook, these would be
reflected in the company's ratings or Outlook.
Stanwell is a Queensland state-owned power generator, with a total generation
capacity of 4,191 megawatts across 10 generation sites, from a mixture of hydro,
coal- and gas-fired power generation. Stanwell's recent financial performance
has been negatively affected by exposure to low pool prices in the state.
What could trigger a rating action?
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include
-Upgrade in the Queensland state's ratings
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
-Downgrade in Queensland state's ratings
-Weakening of linkages between Queensland and Stanwell
For further information on Queensland's ratings see Fitch Downgrades Queensland
to 'AA'; Outlook Stable', dated 13 September 2012, on www.fitchratings.com.