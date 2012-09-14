(Agency corrects the version issued earlier today. It clarifies in the final paragraph the company's total generation capacity and the factor affecting its recent financial performance.) (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 14 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Australia'-based Stanwell Corporation Limited's (Stanwell) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'AA' from 'AA+'. At the same time, the agency has affirmed its Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlook is Stable.

Stanwell is a major electricity provider owned by the Queensland state and its downgrade follows Fitch's recent downgrade of the State of Queensland's (Queensland) ratings to 'AA'/Stable from 'AA+'/Negative. Queensland's ratings take into consideration the state's significant debt and continued weak budgetary performance, leading to a less flexible financial position.

"The ratings reflect very strong legal, operating and strategic linkages between the state of Queensland and the company, which warrants an equalisation of their ratings," said Sajal Kishore, Director with the Fitch's Asia-Pacific Energy and Utilities team.

Although Stanwell is not explicitly guaranteed by Queensland, its links with the government are viewed as very strong under Fitch's parent-subsidiary rating methodology. The rating linkages capture the Queensland government's current policy to retain its portfolio of generation assets in public ownership and the continuation of funding made available to Stanwell from the state. Should Fitch perceive there to be any weakening in Stanwell's links with the government, or should there be any changes to Queensland's rating or Outlook, these would be reflected in the company's ratings or Outlook.

Stanwell is a Queensland state-owned power generator, with a total generation capacity of 4,191 megawatts across 10 generation sites, from a mixture of hydro, coal- and gas-fired power generation. Stanwell's recent financial performance has been negatively affected by exposure to low pool prices in the state.

What could trigger a rating action?

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include

-Upgrade in the Queensland state's ratings

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include

-Downgrade in Queensland state's ratings

-Weakening of linkages between Queensland and Stanwell

