(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 19 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured debt ratings for NGPL PipeCo LLC (NGPL) to 'BB-' from 'BB+'. In addition, Fitch has assigned a 'BB-' rating to NGPL's proposed secured term loan B (Term Loan) which is currently estimated at between $500 million and $900 million. NGPL's Rating Outlook remains Negative. A total of $3 billion of outstanding senior unsecured debt is affected by the rating downgrade. Term Loan proceeds along with proceeds from a planned new NGPL note offering (new notes), cash on hand, and owner equity are expected to be used to retire its outstanding $1.25 billion 6.154% senior notes due 2012 (2012 notes) and pay related fees and expenses. The Term Loan and new $75 million revolving credit facility (together Senior Facilities) will be secured on a pari passu basis with the new notes and existing senior notes of NGPL. Among its key provisions, loans under the Senior Facilities shall be mandatorily prepaid with excess cash flow generated by NGPL. NGPL's debt will be secured by all of its assets, whether owned on the closing date or thereafter acquired, including but not limited to a pledge of the equity interests of its subsidiary, Natural Gas Pipeline Company of America LLC (NGPCA). While covenants for the new debt have not been finalized, Fitch anticipates that the Senior Facilities will contain some initial headroom for its leverage covenant. On April 16, 2012, NGPL commenced a cash tender offer to purchase its outstanding 2012 notes at par. The offer expires on May 11, 2012, unless extended by the company. The closing for Senior Facilities and the new notes and the retirement of the 2012 notes are targeted to close concurrently on May 14, 2012. Rating Rationale: The rating downgrade and Negative Outlook reflects NGPL's weakening credit metrics which are primarily the result of 2010 Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) mandated phased-in decreases in NGPCA's base recourse rates and fuel retention factors. Current gas market conditions characterized by low commodity prices, reduced basis spreads, and low volatility will have a further negative impact on near-term operating results. Fitch expects NGPL's calendar 2012 debt/EBITDA to approximate 7.0 times (x) but could approach 6.0x in the 2015-2016 time frame as the Term Loan balance is reduced through the Senior Facilities' cash sweep provision. Other credit concerns include: the relatively short average term of NGPCA's transportation contracts of approximately 2.1 years and the related re-contracting risk; the limiting effect reduced cash flows have on the company's operating flexibility and strategies; and the transaction risk associated with retiring the 2012 notes. Favorable considerations include NGPL's strong Chicago/Midwest market franchise which accounts for a significant portion of total EBITDA, its high-quality and reliable utility customer base, a strong demand for storage services, limited liquidity needs, and its long record of successfully managing contract rollovers. Liquidity Adequate: The new $75 million secured revolver is expected to replace NGPL's current $75 million unsecured revolver that matures in 2013. The current revolver has a maximum debt to EBITDA leverage test of 6.75x. It is anticipated that the new revolver will have a leverage covenant that will allow for reasonable headroom so that it will not be tripped over the near term under current operating expectations. NGPCA's regulated pipeline operations do not require significant liquidity. NGPL had $32.4 million of cash on its balance sheet at Dec. 31, 2012. Catalysts for Future Rating Actions: Possible catalysts for negative rating actions include the inability of NGPL to effectively execute its financing and 2012 note retirement strategies and, longer term, continued weakening in credit metrics or limited debt reduction through the cash sweep provision of the Senior Facilities. Possible catalysts for positive rating actions include improving operating results or meaningful debt reduction. NGPL is 80% owned by Myria Acquisition Inc. (Myria), a consortium of investors including Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, SteelRiver Infrastructure Fund North America, a Canadian pension fund and a Netherlands pension fund, and is 20% owned by Kinder Morgan Kansas, Inc. (IDR rated 'BB+', Rating Watch Negative by Fitch). (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)