Overview -- Bausch & Lomb Inc. is refinancing its debt to fund acquisitions and extend debt maturities. With the incremental debt, we calculate the refinancing will raise adjusted debt leverage to about 6.5x at year end 2012 from 5.1x at Dec. 31, 2011. -- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating and stable outlook, and our 'B' debt rating and '5' recovery rating for the company's outstanding $650 million senior unsecured notes. -- We are assigning a 'B+' debt rating and '3' recovery rating to the company's $3.5 billion senior secured credit facility. The ratings indicate expectations of meaningful recovery (50%-70%) in the event of a default. -- We are lowering our senior secured debt rating to 'B+' from 'BB-', and our senior secured recovery rating to '3' from '2'. -- Our stable rating outlook on Bausch & Lomb reflects expectations of low to mid single digit sales growth, improving EBITDA margins, and gradual deleveraging. Rating Action On April 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its B+' rating to Bausch & Lomb Inc's $3.5 billion senior secured credit facility. In addition, we affirmed our 'B+' corporate credit rating, 'B' debt rating, and '5' recovery rating on the company's senior unsecured debt. Our rating outlook remains stable. We are lowering our senior secured debt rating to 'B+' from BB-, and our senior secured recovery rating to 3 from 2. Rationale The rating on Rochester, N.Y.-based Bausch & Lomb Inc. reflects its "satisfactory" business risk profile and "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. Adjusted debt to EBITDA declined meaningfully after the leveraged buyout by Warburg Pincus in October 2007, but the refinancing will raise adjusted debt leverage to about 6.5x at year end 2012 from 5.1x at Dec. 31, 2011. We are modifying our business risk qualifier to "satisfactory" from "fair" because of improving operations. We expect Bausch & Lomb's revenues to grow in the mid-single digits in constant currency, about equal to the pace of 2011. In our view, stronger pharmaceutical segment sales will continue to offset lackluster vision care performance. We expect the EBITDA margin to be stable in 2012 over 2011, as some cost-containment benefits are offset by the integration of lower-margin Ista Pharmaceuticals. Thereafter, we expect the EBITDA margin to grow by about 50 basis points annually, on operational leverage and product mix. We believe cash flow will improve in 2012 because of EBITDA growth and lack of restructuring payments, and will continue to improve as revenues and margins strengthen. We believe free operating cash flow will modestly strengthen annually, and be sufficient to cover capital expenditure needs and the cost to acquire outstanding shares of refractive joint venture Technolas Perfect Vision GmbH (TPV). TPV (formed with 20/10 Perfect Vision AG in January 2009) does not yet make a meaningful contribution to revenues. The "satisfactory" business risk profile reflects diversity in ophthalmology product offerings (vision care, pharmaceuticals, and surgical), a vast global network and brand recognition, ongoing strong performance in the pharmaceuticals segment, an improving product pipeline, and strengthening EBITDA margins; the EBITDA margin is currently weak relative to medical device and pharmaceutical company peers. We believe the Ista Pharmaceuticals Inc. acquisition will complement Bausch & Lomb's existing pharmaceutical portfolio, and strengthen its development capabilities and pipeline; Bausch & Lomb provides much of the contract manufacturing for Ista Pharmaceutals' products and has an overlapping customer base. Still, risks include technology risk and competitive threats from larger players; Bausch & Lomb competes in the pharmaceutical space with Allergan Inc. and Novartis/Alcon, and we expect the company to be acquisitive. Still, lackluster performance over the past few years, including market share loss in the soft contact lens market and lower sales of intraocular lenses, reflects technology risk; Bausch & Lomb has fallen to a trailing fourth position in global soft contact lens market share behind Vistakon (a division of Johnson & Johnson, with more than 40% of the market), CIBA Vision (Novartis AG/Alcon), and The Cooper Cos. Although Bausch & Lomb appears to have stabilized the decline in contact lens sales, it remains at a competitive disadvantage given its first-generation silicone hydrogel (SiH) material, and lack of a daily SiH offering. Bausch & Lomb continues to strengthen the diversity of its product pipeline, which supports its satisfactory business risk profile. Acquisitions of pharmaceutical marketing rights (Zirgan and Miochol-E), and recent product introductions such as PureVision 2 HD contact lenses, BioTrue multipurpose solution, and the Stellaris PC Vision Enhancement System spurred growth. We believe the acquisition of Ista Pharmaceuticals and outstanding shares of TPV adds future growth platforms with minimal integration risk; TPV is in the process of rolling out its VICTUS femtosecond laser. Liquidity We believe Bausch & Lomb currently has adequate liquidity to meet its needs over the coming year, and no near-term maturities. The refinancing will extend debt maturities to 2017 for the revolver and 2019 for the term loans; the $650 million senior unsecured notes mature in November 2015. Bausch & Lomb maintains a moderate cash balance, and will have full availability on its $500 million revolving credit facility after the transaction. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations: -- We expect liquidity sources (consisting primarily of cash and discretionary cash flow to exceed uses by 1.2x over the coming year. -- We expect liquidity sources to exceed uses, even if EBITDA declines by 20%. -- We believe the company could absorb a high-impact, low-probability event. -- We view the new bank facility as covenant light; there is a leverage test only if the revolver is drawn. Additionally, since only key relationship banks are part of the revolver, covenant amendments would be more easily negotiated. -- We estimate a 30% EBITDA decline could preclude a revolver draw down. -- In our assessment, the company has well-established bank relationships. However, sponsor ownership and high debt leverage could hurt prospective access to capital in the future. Recovery analysis Our rating on Bausch & Lomb's secured credit facility, which consists of a $2 billion secured term loan, a $600 million European secured term loan, a $350 million delayed draw facility, and a $500 million revolving credit facility is 'B+'. The recovery rating is '3' (the same as the corporate credit rating), indicating prospects for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of default. The company's $650 million senior notes are rated 'B', with a recovery rating of '5', indicating prospects for modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of a default. (For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Bausch & Lomb Inc., to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.) Outlook Our stable rating outlook on Bausch & Lomb reflects expectations of low- to mid-single-digit sales growth, improving EBITDA margins, and gradual deleveraging. The outlook supposes the company will be acquisitive, but will finance subsequent acquisitions with internally generated cash. Given our view of business risk, we do not believe that a downgrade would occur as a result of sales or margin pressures. Rather, a downgrade would most likely be precipitated by a material debt financed acquisition, or an unexpected event, such as a material adverse tax ruling or product recall that would trigger a material revolver draw down. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Downgraded To From Bausch & Lomb Inc. Senior Secured B+ BB- Bausch & Lomb B.V. Senior Secured B+ BB- New Rating Bausch & Lomb Inc. Senior Secured B+ Bausch & Lomb B.V. Senior Secured B+ Ratings Affirmed Bausch & Lomb Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/NR Bausch & Lomb Inc. Senior Unsecured B Downgraded To From Bausch & Lomb Inc. Senior Secured US$1.2 bil sr secd term bank ln due B+ BB- 04/26/2015 Recovery Rating 3 2 US$500 mil. sr secd revolv bank ln B+ BB- due 10/26/2013 Recovery Rating 3 2 US$300 mil delayed draw term bank ln B+ BB- due 04/26/2015 Recovery Rating 3 2 Bausch & Lomb B.V. Senior Secured Debt B+ BB- Recovery Rating 3 2 New Rating Bausch & Lomb Inc. Senior Secured US$350 mil delayed draw term bank ln B+ Recovery Rating 3 US$2.028 bil term bank ln B+ Recovery Rating 3 US$500 mil revolver bank ln B+ Recovery Rating 3 Bausch & Lomb B.V. Senior Secured EUR600 mil bank ln B+ Recovery Rating 3 Ratings Affirmed Bausch & Lomb Inc. Senior Unsecured Debt B Recovery Rating 5