April 19 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded two classes issued by Halcyon 2005-1, Ltd. (Halcyon 2005-1) as follows: --EUR51,875,000 class A notes to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; --EUR15,000,000 class B notes to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'. This transaction was analyzed under the framework described in the report 'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs' using the Portfolio Credit Model (PCM) for projecting future default levels for the underlying portfolio. The degree of correlated default risk of the reference collateral is high given the single sector and vintage concentration. Based on this analysis and given the credit enhancement available to classes A and B, the credit characteristics of the bonds are consistent with the 'CC' category. Since Fitch's last rating action in April 2011, 16.7% of the underlying collateral has been downgraded and 3.3% has been upgraded. As of the March 26, 2012 trustee report, 3.3% has a Fitch derived rating in the 'CCC' category and below. Fitch does not assign Outlooks to classes rated 'CCC' and below. Halcyon 2005-1 is a static synthetic collateralized debt obligation (CDO) and closed on July 25, 2005. The note proceeds collateralize a credit default swap that references a $1.5 billion portfolio of 30 CMBS assets with DEPFA Bank plc (DEPFA - rated 'BBB+'/Outlook Negative by Fitch), the swap counterparty. DEPFA bought protection from the issuer on US$96 million of realized losses in the portfolio; the U.S. dollar losses are converted into Euros at a fixed exchange rate of US$1.20 to EUR1 to the extent such losses are applied to the euro-denominated class A and class B notes. Fitch previously withdrew the ratings on the class C notes. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs' (Oct. 6, 2011); --'Global Criteria for Corporate CDOs' (Aug. 10, 2011).