Sept 14 - Fitch Ratings Lanka has affirmed Citibank N.A. - Colombo Branch's
(CitiSL) National Long-Term rating at 'AAA(lka)'. The Outlook is Stable.
CitiSL's rating reflects the financial strength of Citibank N.A.'s (Citibank)
given that CitiSL is a branch and part of the same legal entity as Citibank.
Citibank is rated at 'A'/Stable, which is higher than the sovereign's Issuer
Default Rating of 'BB-'/Stable Outlook. Fitch believes that support from the
head office would be forthcoming if required, subject to any regulatory
constraints on remitting money into Sri Lanka.
CitiSL's capitalisation has historically remained strong, with equity to assets
and tier 1 capital ratios at 32% and 23.4% respectively at end-June 2012 (2011:
30%, 33.7%). Despite high repatriation in 2011 in lieu of not repatriating
dividends from 2005 to 2007, CitiSL's capitalisation has remained higher than
peers and well over regulatory requirements.
CitiSL has maintained sound asset quality with no non-performing loans since
2009. This is mainly due to CitiSL's selective lending to large tier 1
corporates, multinationals and public sector entities, which are of high
creditworthiness within Sri Lanka. CitiSL follows Citibank's global credit
policy, with significant oversight by Citibank's regional offices in India and
in Hong Kong.
The bank has significant loan concentration with the apparel sector accounting
for 44% of loans and the financial sector at 15% at end-2011. At end-H112 its
five largest loans and deposits accounted for 44% and 36% respectively of the
bank's total.
Citibank established local operations in 1979, and operates through a single
branch.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)