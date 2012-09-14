(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 14 - Fitch Ratings Lanka has affirmed HSBC Sri Lanka Branch's (HSBCSL)
National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(lka)'. The Outlook is Stable.
The rating reflects the financial strength of parent The Hongkong and Shanghai
Banking Corporation Limited (HKSB; 'AA'/Negative), given that HSBCSL is a branch
of HKSB and is part of the same legal entity as HKSB. Thus, Fitch believes that
support from HKSB would be forthcoming if required, subject to any regulatory
constraints on remitting money into Sri Lanka. HKSB is rated above Sri Lanka's
IDR of 'BB-'/Stable.
HSBCSL's National Long-Term Rating is at the highest end of the National Rating
scale. A downgrade of HSBCSL rating could result from HKSB's rating falling
below Sri Lanka's IDR. Any changes to Fitch's expectation of support from HKSB
could be negative for the rating.
Management indicates that although Sri Lanka is not among HSBC's 22 priority
markets, as an important network market, HSBC is committed to investing in Sri
Lanka.
Fitch expects the pace of lending at HSBCSL to remain close to the 23% credit
ceiling imposed by the regulator. Lending remains largely to corporates (70% of
loans at end-2011) reflecting the branch's traditional focus. The remainder
comprises the non-corporate sector that includes credit cards (13%).
The branch's gross non-performing loan (NPL) ratio decreased to 2.5% at end-H112
and end-2011 from 3.6% at end-2010, reflecting an improved operating environment
alongside close credit monitoring. HSBCSL's provisioning policy is conservative,
with specific provision coverage of NPLs of 78% at H112 and end-2011.
HSBCSL's equity/assets ratio increased to 10.5% at end-H112 and 9.7% at end-2011
from 8.5% at end-2010 through the retention of profit. The last repatriation of
profit to the head office took place in 2010; such repatriations depend on the
bank's capital requirements each year.
The branch's net interest margin (NIM) improved to 5.9% (annualised) in H112
after dropping to 5.1% in 2011, reflecting an increase in market interest rates
and the lifting of the interest rate cap on credit card loans. In addition, as
part of the HSBC group, the branch continues to benefit from low funding costs.
Pre-tax return on assets increased to 5.6% (annualised) from 3.7% in 2011,
reflecting a rebound in NIM and increased foreign exchange income as seen across
the sector.
Fitch notes that although deposits remain the primary source of funding for
HSBCSL (54% of funding at end-H112), their share has been decreasing from a high
of 71% at end-2007.
Established in 1892, HSBCSL is Sri Lanka's largest foreign bank branch and the
sixth-largest licensed commercial bank, accounting for 5.7% of banking sector
assets at end-2011. It is the largest issuer of credit cards in Sri Lanka,
accounting for 25% of cards in use and 42% of outstanding credit.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)