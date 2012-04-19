BRIEF-Mulpha International updates on share consolidation
* Share consolidation involving consolidation of every 10 existing ordinary shares into 1 ordinary share Source (http://bit.ly/2r9FNOz) Further company coverage:
April 19 Moody's disclosures on credit rating of Genworth Financial
* Share consolidation involving consolidation of every 10 existing ordinary shares into 1 ordinary share Source (http://bit.ly/2r9FNOz) Further company coverage:
* Natura shares fall, to finance deal via loans (Adds detail on Natura's financing, fund manager comment)