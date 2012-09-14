BRIEF-Le Chateau provides update on renewal of credit facility
* Le Chateau Inc - in addition, company received a term sheet from a subordinate lender for a three-year $15.0 million term loan
Sept 14 Moody's affirms King's Daughters' Health, Ind. Baa2 rating; Outlook remains negative
* Joseph Stilwell says intends to seek board representation in Wayne Savings Bancshares at next year's annual meeting if company is not sold - filing