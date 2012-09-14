Sept 14 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'B-' rating to Cablevision System
Corporation's (Cablevision; CVC) proposed $500 million issuance of senior
unsecured notes due 2022. Proceeds generated from the issuance are expected to
be invested in CSC Holdings LLC (CSCH) to fund the $400 million cash tender
offer for CSCH's 8.5% senior notes due 2014 ($575.6 million outstanding) and its
8.5% senior notes due 2015 ($120.5 million outstanding) launched today.
Additionally Fitch expects the proceeds will also be used to repay $100 million
of CSCH's term loan B-2. CSCH is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cablevision and
each have a Fitch Issuer Default Rating of 'BB-'. As of June 30, 2012, CVC had
approximately $11.1 billion of debt outstanding.
Fitch believes the issuance is in line with Cablevision's overall financial
strategy and is modestly positive for the company's credit profile. The issuance
and the tender improve overall financial flexibility and address the refinancing
risk associated with its 2014 scheduled maturities (totaling $861 million) and
its 2015 maturities (totaling $272 million). Besides the extension of the
company's maturity profile, Cablevision's credit profile has not substantially
changed.
Fitch believes that CVC has sufficient capacity within the current ratings to
accommodate management's decision to increase capital expenditures and to
refrain from increasing prices during 2012. These decisions are viewed within
the context of the company's capital allocation strategy which continues to
favor shareholders.
The increased level of investment, while prudent from a competitive standpoint,
will constrain free cash flow (FCF) generation, pressure EBITDA margin, and
limit overall financial flexibility resulting in a weaker credit profile.
However, Fitch anticipates that capital spending and operating margin will
revert to levels closer to historical performance during 2013 and 2014, which
will drive FCF generation and position the company's credit profile more in line
with the current ratings.
Fitch expects a modest increase of CVC's leverage metric during 2012. Fitch
anticipates Cablevision's consolidated leverage to increase to 5.3x by the end
of 2012 and strengthen to below 4.9x by year-end 2013. CVC's leverage was 5.0x
as of the latest 12-month (LTM) period ended June 20, 2012, which was in line
with leverage as of year-end 2011. Fitch expects CVC management will maintain
the company's leverage between its target of 4x to 5x. The target is somewhat
more aggressive than CVC's investment-grade rated cable multiple system operator
peers. Fitch does not anticipate CVC will increase leverage beyond its target in
order to support its share repurchase program.
The decision not to increase pricing coupled with ongoing programming expense
inflation will depress EBITDA margin during 2012. During the second quarter of
2012, CVC's telecommunication segment margin declined nearly 320 basis points
relative to the second quarter of 2011 to 36.4%. Fitch anticipates similar
margin performance during the remainder of 2012 before margins rebound somewhat
during 2013.
Notwithstanding the lower FCF generation, Fitch expects the focus on shareholder
returns (dividends and share repurchases) will continue during the ratings
horizon. Fitch believes that CVC will maintain an appropriate balance between
investing in its business during 2012 and repurchasing shares. Fitch
acknowledges that CVC's share repurchase authorization represents a significant
potential use of cash; however, the agency believes that the company would
reduce the level of share repurchases should the operating environment
materially change in order to maximize flexibility.
Free cash flow generation (defined as cash flow from operations less capital
expenditures and dividends) from continuing operations declined significantly to
approximately $137.7 million during the LTM period ended June 30, 2012. After
considering increased capital expenditures and EBITDA margin pressure Fitch
estimates CVC's FCF generation will range between $200 million and $250 million
during 2012. Going forward Fitch believes FCF generation will approximate 7% of
consolidated revenues.
Fitch considers CVC's liquidity position and overall financial flexibility to be
adequate within the current ratings. The company's liquidity position is
supported by cash on hand and available borrowing capacity from CSCH's $1.2
billion revolver (expiring March 2015). Nearly $1.2 billion of borrowing
capacity was available from the revolver as of June 30, 2012. Going forward,
Fitch expects that scheduled credit facility amortization will be repaid with
existing cash, while maturities of senior notes are expected to be refinanced.
Scheduled maturities total approximately $105 million for the remainder of 2012
(including $50 million of collateralized indebtedness) and nearly $1.1 billion
during 2013 (including $307.7 million of collateralized indebtedness).
Overall Fitch's affirmation of CVC's ratings incorporates the solid operating
profile and competitive strength of CVC's core cable business. In Fitch's
opinion, the operating profile of CVC's cable segment is an industry leader and
has proven to be resilient to persistent competitive pressures and weak housing
and employment markets. CVC's cable business consistently produces
industry-leading service penetration levels, average revenue per unit (ARPU),
ARPU growth rates, and operating margins in an increasingly competitive
operating environment.
Outside of the company adopting a more aggressive financial or acquisition
strategy, which is expected to remain a key rating consideration, the weakening
of CVC's competitive position presents the greatest concern within the company's
credit profile. The competitive pressure associated with the service overlap
among the different telecommunications service providers, while intense, is not
expected to materially change during the ratings horizon. Innovative service
offerings such as the company's deployment of a WI-FI broadband wireless
network, the introduction of a remote storage digital video recorder service,
and the emergence of video-over-IP applications enhance the company's
competitive position. These factors have translated into sustainable strong
operating performance and FCF growth.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the company's operating
profile will strengthen during 2013 and 2014 producing revenue growth rates,
EBITDA margins, and FCF more in line with historical performance. Further, the
Stable Outlook considers the company accommodating non-core acquisitions, and
investments in a credit neutral manner and the absence of other leveraging
transactions.
Rating Triggers
Key considerations that can lead to positive rating actions include:
--Further strengthening of the company's credit profile and reduction of
leverage to levels approaching 4x;
--CVC demonstrating that its operating profile will not materially decline in
the face of competition and the poor housing and employment environment.
Negative ratings actions would likely coincide with:
--The company's inability to strengthen its operating profile following its
decision to increase capital expenditures and not take any price increase during
2012. Specifically, Fitch will be looking for mid-single-digit ARPU growth,
operating margins returning to the high 30% range and FCF generation in excess
of $400 million;
--A management decision to increase leverage greater than 6x to repurchase
shares, fund a large dividend, or fund a non-core investment or acquisition in
the absence of a clear path to de-lever the company to within its current
leverage target will likely spur a negative rating action.