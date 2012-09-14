Sept 14 - Fitch Ratings has taken the following action on Duval County School Board, FL (the district) ratings: --$274 million in certificates of participation (COPs) affirmed at 'AA-'. In addition, Fitch affirms the district's implied unlimited general obligation (ULTGO) rating at 'AA'. The Rating Outlook is revised to Stable from Negative. SECURITY The COPs are secured by lease payments made by the district from any legally available funds, subject to annual appropriation. The COPs were issued pursuant to a master lease agreement, which, in the event of non-appropriation, requires the district to surrender all leased facilities to the trustee. KEY RATING DRIVERS BETTER THAN EXPECTED FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: The revision of the Outlook to Stable from Negative reflects significantly better than expected financial performance resulting from increased state aid in fiscal year 2013. FUND BALANCES REMAIN STRONG: Even with the expected draw-downs, fund balances are projected to remain solid. The fiscal year 2012 unrestricted fund balance is estimated at 15% of spending and the fiscal year 2013 unrestricted balance is estimated at 12% to 14% of spending. These levels are lower than the prior year's, but still adequate for the rating level. STABLE ECONOMY: The local economy is sound, anchored by the presence of the U.S. Navy, and trade activity at the Port of Jacksonville. Employment trends are positive, and the county unemployment rate, while high, has declined from the prior year. Income levels are close to or at state and national levels. MODERATE DEBT PROFILE: Overall debt levels and amortization are average. Total expenditure levels associated with debt service, pension contributions, and other post-employment benefit (OPEB) payments are manageable. STRONG LEASE STRUCTURE: The Florida master lease structure is strong, with the all-or-none appropriation provision providing solid incentive for timely repayment. There are 33 school properties included under the lease structure out of a total 183 schools in the district. CREDIT PROFILE STABLE ECONOMY SUPPORTED BY MILITARY PRESENCE The district enrolls about 127,000 students in 183 elementary, middle and high schools. The district, which serves the City of Jacksonville, is located on the north-eastern coast of Florida. The area's diverse economic base has a strong long-term profile bolstered by its historical naval presence, large cargo port with a natural river harbor, major banking, insurance, health care, and manufacturing industries. County unemployment remains high at 9.2% for June 2012, as compared to 8.4% for the nation and 9% for the state. However, the rate has declined from 11.3% a year prior due primarily to employment growth. Income levels are close to or at state and national levels. Annual student enrollment growth has been essentially flat in recent years with an annual growth or decline of less than 1%. Enrollment is projected at 126,912 for 2013, a 0.6% increase from the prior year. A continued trend of generally flat performance is projected through 2016. DISTRICT ADDRESSES SIGNIFICANT FISCAL YEAR 2012 BUDGET GAP For fiscal years 2007 through 2011, the district incurred successive surpluses, raising the unrestricted fund balance to $136 million (16% of spending) in fiscal year 2011 from an unreserved balance of $41 million or 4.6% of spending in fiscal year 2007. Federal stimulus funding contributed to the intentional build-up in fund balance for fiscal year 2011 as the district prepared for potential fiscal pressures and the loss of such funding. For fiscal year 2012, the district faced a $79.9 million budget gap caused largely by an $84 million reduction in state aid, offset somewhat by $19 million in savings generated by a state mandate for employees to contribute 3% of salary to the state pension plan (FRS) in lieu of localities. To address the fiscal 2012 budget gap, the district budgeted $45.8 million in cuts which include class size flexibility based on amended definitions of core classes, and functional review division cuts. The remaining $34 million gap was to be closed through additional reductions, including the discontinuation of transportation for magnet schools and high school after-school activities, reductions in base student allocations to schools, and the use of fund balance. At the time the budget was adopted, the district assumed continued weakness in state aid for fiscal 2013. This resulted in a projection of the need for additional significant cuts for fiscal year 2013, together with a further draw-down of fund balances, potentially to significantly lower levels than in prior years. However, state aid increased in fiscal year 2013 by about $21 million (3%). The district did make significant expenditure reductions for fiscal year 2012, though less than originally anticipated, and drew down fund balances. The fiscal year 2012 general fund unrestricted balance is estimated at $131 million or 15% of spending. The fiscal 2013 budget was balanced primarily from the increase in state funding and from recurring savings related to fiscal year 2012 cuts as well as an additional fund balance draw-down. Based on current estimates, the fiscal year 2013 unrestricted fund balance will be between $107 to $118 million, depending on the outcome of labor negotiations, or a still solid 12% to 14% of spending. The district expects to maintain fund balances in the 10% range over the medium term. Going forward, the district has some expenditure flexibility if additional reductions are needed to balance operations. Areas of flexibility include music, art, and physical education ($13 million), guidance ($3-$4 million), professional development ($3-$4 million) and summer school ($2-$3 million). Fitch expects the district to continue to use a moderate amount of fund balance as it achieves structural balance over the next few years. MODERATE DEBT PROFILE The district's debt ratios are average, with overall debt levels at $3,725 per capita or 3.6% of market value. Amortization is average at 41% of outstanding principal repaid in 10 years. Pension costs were a manageable 7% of spending in 2011. The district provides pension benefits through state-administered plans and funds 100% of its required contribution. OPEB payments were 0.4% of spending. Total debt service, required pension contribution, and OPEB payment requirements were manageable, at 10.5% of spending.