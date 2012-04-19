April 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Ameristar's senior unsecured debt remain unchanged following a $240 million add-on to the company's 7.5% senior notes due 2021. The issue-level rating on the notes is 'B+' (one notch lower than our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on the company) with a recovery rating of '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default. The add-on would bring the total size of the issue to $1.04 billion. The company plans to use proceeds from the notes to repay borrowings outstanding under its revolving credit facility. The corporate credit rating on Ameristar is 'BB-' and the rating outlook is stable. The rating reflects our assessment of Ameristar's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and its business risk profile as "satisfactory," according to our rating criteria. Our assessment of Ameristar's financial risk profile as highly leveraged reflects high debt levels resulting from last year's recapitalization transaction and our expectation that the company will more aggressively pursue expansion opportunities than it has in recent years. Somewhat offsetting these negative financial risk factors is the company's strong free operating cash flow generation and our expectation of relatively stable cash flow generation over the intermediate term. Our assessment of Ameristar's business risk profile as satisfactory reflects the company's geographically diverse portfolio of properties, a leading market share in several of its markets despite the high levels of competition in many of these markets, EBITDA margins that compare favorably with other U.S. commercial gaming operators, and a lower level of revenue volatility over the last economic cycle than gaming operators primarily focused on destination markets. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade Credits, May 13, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Ameristar Casinos Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/-- $1.04B 7.5% sr nts due 2021 B+ Recovery Rating 5