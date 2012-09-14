BRIEF-Joseph Stilwell says reiterate belief that Wayne Savings Bancshares should be sold
* Joseph Stilwell says intends to seek board representation in Wayne Savings Bancshares at next year's annual meeting if company is not sold - filing
Sept 14 Moody's assigns initial Aaa rating to $2.8 billion of Pennsylvania unemployment compensation revenue bonds
* Joseph Stilwell says intends to seek board representation in Wayne Savings Bancshares at next year's annual meeting if company is not sold - filing
* Astoria Financial Corporation prices $200 million, 3.500 pct senior notes offering