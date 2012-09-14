Sept. 14 - Fitch Ratings has assigned UBS AG's (UBS, 'A'/Stable) and Credit
Suisse AG's (CS, 'A'/Stable) mortgage covered bonds Discontinuity Caps (D-Caps)
following the publication of the agency's updated Covered Bonds Rating Criteria.
Fitch has assigned a Stable Outlook to both programmes' 'AAA' rated covered
bonds.
The Stable Outlooks reflect the Stable Outlook on the sovereign's and issuers'
Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) as well as Fitch's expectation that both the asset
performance and over-collateralisation will remain stable.
The D-Caps of 3 (moderate high risk), which have been assigned to the Swiss
programmes, determine the maximum rating notch uplift from the IDR to the
covered bond rating on a probability of default (PD) basis reflecting Fitch's
view of the likelihood of a programme defaulting in the aftermath of an issuer
default. For cases apart from a D-Cap of 8 (minimal discontinuity), the D-Cap is
based on the highest risk assessment of the following five components: asset
segregation, liquidity gap and systemic risk, systemic alternative management
and cover pool-specific alternative management and privileged derivatives.
Fitch has assigned a low risk assessment of asset segregation for CS's covered
bonds and moderate risk for UBS's covered bonds. This assessment reflects the
agency's view of uncertainty from the residual claw back risk for both
contractual programmes. Fitch is of the opinion that set-off risk might impose
some uncertainty for UBS's programme thus a moderate risk assessment was
assigned.
For both Swiss programmes the liquidity gap and systemic risk is assessed as
moderate high and driven by the contractual protection mechanisms against
liquidity shortfalls post assumed issuer default in combination with the time
assessed by Fitch required to sell cover pool assets. Protection against
liquidity gaps is provided for both programmes by the nine month pre-maturity
test and a cash reserve covering rolling three months of interest payments due
on the covered bonds.
The systemic alternative management risk component of the programmes is assessed
as moderate high risk and reflects the overall complexity of the contractual
programme, third parties involved and the assumed ability of the guarantor to
take over the cover pool and repay the covered bonds in time. The guarantor is
entitled to sell assets, enter into derivative contracts and raise liquidity in
order to make timely payments on the covered bonds as they become due. Fitch
views the roles being performed post issuer default by the guarantor, when the
initial roles fulfilled by the issuers would need to be replaced, as
significant. There is no certainty about the guarantor's experience to appoint
relevant replacement third parties.
The cover pool-specific alternative management risk assessment is moderate risk
for both mortgage programmes having market standard IT systems and providing
detailed and timely loan by loan data delivery.
The risk assessment for privileged derivatives is moderate for both programmes,
based on the high materiality of the exposure and the fact that derivatives are
provided by internal counterparties.
The programmes' D-Caps and the risk assessment of the D-Cap components are as
follows:
Credit Suisse AG ('A'/Stable/'F1')
Mortgage covered bond rating: 'AAA'/Stable
D-Cap: 3 (moderate high risk)
Asset segregation: low
Liquidity gap and systemic risk: moderate high
Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate
Systemic alternative management: moderate high
Privileged derivatives: moderate
The drivers of the D-Cap are the moderate high risk assessments for 'liquidity
gap and systemic risk' and 'systemic alternative management'.
UBS AG ('A'/Stable/'F1')
Mortgage covered bond rating: 'AAA'/Stable
D-Cap: 3 (moderate high risk)
Asset segregation: moderate
Liquidity gap and systemic risk: moderate high
Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate
Systemic alternative management: moderate high
Privileged derivatives: moderate
The drivers of the D-Cap are the moderate high risk assessments for 'liquidity
gap and systemic risk' and 'systemic alternative management'.
