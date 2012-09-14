(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept. 14 - Overview
-- The Central Bank of Brazil ordered the liquidation of Banco Cruzeiro
do Sul.
-- We are lowering' our ratings on the bank to 'D' from 'CC/C'.
Rating Action
On Sept. 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its global scale
rating to 'D' from 'CC/C' and Brazilian national scale rating 'brD' from
'brCC/brC' on Banco Cruzeiro do Sul S.A., as foreshadowed in our Aug. 23,
2012, research update, in which we placed the ratings on the bank on
CreditWatch with negative implications.
Rationale
The downgrade follows the central bank's liquidation of the Banco Cruzeiro do
Sul. On Aug. 14, 2012, the Fundo Garantidor de Creditos (FGC) announced that
it intended to buy Banco Cruzeiro do Sul's debt at a discount of 49%, as it
was searching for buyers for the bank. (The FGC is a private institution that
guarantees deposits of financial institutions in Brazil.) For the transaction
to be successful, 90% of creditors must have agreed on the terms and for the
central bank to accept an eligible buyer by Sept. 13, 2012. These conditions
were not met, and the central bank has ruled the liquidation of the bank.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- How Standard & Poor's Uses Its 'CCC' Rating, Dec. 12, 2008
-- General Criteria: Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar
Restructurings, May 12, 2009
Ratings List
CreditWatch Action
To From
Banco Cruzeiro do Sul S.A.
Counterparty Credit Rating D CC/Watch Neg/C
Brazilian Rating Scale brD brCC/Watch Neg/brC
Senior Unsecured D CC/Watch Neg
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.
Primary Credit Analyst: Cynthia Cohen Freue, Buenos Aires (54) 114-891-2161;
cynthia_cohenfreue@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Ricardo Brito, Sao Paulo (55) 11-3039-9733;
ricardo_brito@standardandpoors.com
(Reporting By Hilary Russ)