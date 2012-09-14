Sept 14 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned
its 'BBB' debt rating to Banco do Brasil S.A.'s (BdB; BBB/Stable/A-2) proposed
senior unsecured notes of YPN24.7 billion, which will have a maturity period of
three years and will be issued by the bank acting through its Grand Cayman
Branch. The notes will be issued under the bank's global medium-term note
program, which has a limit of $5.0 billion.
The rating on the proposed notes is equalized with the long-term issuer credit
rating on BdB and reflects our view that the notes will rank pari passu with
other senior unsecured debt of the bank. We expect the notes to be the bank's
unsecured, unsubordinated, and unconditional obligations. The bank will use
the proceeds for general banking purposes.
Our ratings on BdB reflect the bank's "strong" business position, "adequate"
capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, and "adequate" funding and
liquidity, compared with other banks in the Brazilian financial system (as our
criteria define the terms). We equalize our issuer credit ratings on the bank
with those on the sovereign, the Federative Republic of Brazil (foreign
currency BBB/Stable/A-2; local currency A-/Stable/A-2), the bank's main
shareholder. We expect the ratings on BdB to move in tandem with the foreign
currency rating on Brazil. Given the bank's stand-alone credit profile of
'bbb+' and our assessment of "very high" likelihood of extraordinary sovereign
support to BdB, any upgrade of the sovereign should be followed by a similar
action on BdB. Negative pressures on the sovereign rating, or a material
deterioration on the bank's capital position causing us to see its capital and
earnings factor as very weak, could lead to a downgrade.
RATINGS LIST
Banco do Brasil S.A.
Issuer credit rating BBB/Stable/A-2
Rating Assigned
Banco do Brasil S.A.
YPN24.7 billion sr unsec. notes BBB
