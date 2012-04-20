April 20 - Overview -- Houston-based pipeline company NGPL PipeCo. LLC announced its plan to launch a term loan totaling at least $600 million. -- Our ratings on NGPL, including the 'BB-' corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings, remain on CreditWatch with negative implications. -- At the same time, we assigned a preliminary 'BB-' rating to the pending $600 million term loan and placed the rating on CreditWatch negative and assigned a preliminary '3' recovery rating. -- We expect to resolve the CreditWatch listing on NGPL in roughly one month, focusing our analysis on the company's ability to execute on its financing package, its resulting debt leverage, and its near-term weakness in cash flows. Rating Action On April 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services stated that its 'BB-' corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Houston-based pipeline company NGPL PipeCo. LLC remain on CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Dec. 15, 2011. The recovery rating on the senior unsecured notes remains '3', which indicates our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. In addition, on April 19, 2012, we assigned a preliminary 'BB-' rating to the pending $600 million term loan and placed the rating on CreditWatch with negative implications. We assigned a preliminary '3' recovery rating to this debt, which indicates our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We expect the senior unsecured notes to ultimately be secured on a pari passu basis with the term loan, as well as the revolving credit facility, when it is finalized. Rationale NGPL announced on April 16, 2012, a cash tender offer to purchase any or all of its outstanding $1.25 billion 6.514% senior unsecured notes due December 2012. To fund the tender offer, NGPL intends to complete a financing package that includes a new secured credit facility and other secured financings, any new equity contributions, and any cash on-hand. The financing package will allow NGPL's owners to determine a plan to address the refinancing risk of its $1.25 billion of debt (about 40% of total debt) due in December 2012. We lowered our ratings on NGPL and placed them on CreditWatch with negative implications on Dec. 15, 2011, due to NGPL's weakened cash flow profile stemming from lower transportation rates on portions of its pipeline system. We expect cash flows to remain weak over the next couple of years and hurt NGPL due to excess Mid-Continent gas supplies and limited opportunities to take advantage of regional pricing differences. As a result, we expect the company to keep debt to EBITDA above our previous expectation of nearly 6.5x in 2012. NGPL also has minimal cushion on its financial covenant under its revolving credit facility. As of Dec. 31, 2011, NGPL's debt to EBITDA covenant under its revolving credit facility was 6.57x ($451 million of trailing-12-months' EBITDA to $3 billion of debt) relative to its maximum permitted level of 6.75x. While the maximum permitted level went up, we believe NGPL may require more near-term covenant relief. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services bases its ratings on NGPL on the company's stand-alone credit quality. The rating does not address any credit risks of its shareholders. Myria Acquisition LLC (an unrated consortium of investors) owns 80% of NGPL and Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI; BB/Stable/--) owns 20%. In Standard & Poor's opinion, NGPL is bankruptcy remote from its owners because near-unanimous consent is required for a NGPL bankruptcy filing and unanimous shareholder approval is required for all major operating decisions. However, KMI's operational and managerial support, available through a 15-year operating contract, is a factor when we analyze NGPL's operations. As of Dec. 31, 2011, NGPL had about $3 billion of reported debt. The stand-alone rating on NGPL reflects its "strong" business profile, somewhat offset by its "highly leveraged" financial risk profile under our criteria. Standard & Poor's views the predictable cash flows from firm contracts--mainly with utilities and local distribution companies for natural gas transportation and storage services--as a crucial element that underpins the rating on NGPL. However, NGPL faces some recontracting risk (the weighted average remaining contract life is nearly two years for transportation and slightly less than three years for storage) as a result of substantial competition in several delivery markets. We expect the company to continue to face recontracting risk in the near term because energy trading and marketing companies, which are opportunistic in nature and are being hurt by low gas prices and regional price differentials, hold a meaningful amount of NGPL's capacity. NGPL's abundant storage capacity, which is significantly larger than other gas pipelines in the Mid-Continent region, somewhat enhances its competitive position. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's (FERC) Section 5 settlement lowers maximum tariff rates by 8%. The FERC settlement also removes most of the net fuel collections of gas sales from the revenue stream. We view the company's financial profile as highly leveraged, reflecting weak cash flow metrics that we expect will worsen in the near term. We think low gas prices will pressure commodity gas sales and pipeline remediation expenses to increase operating costs in 2012. This, in addition to the FERC settlement, will likely weaken NGPL's cash flow. We expect that NGPL will sustain its debt to EBITDA above our previous expectation of nearly 6.5x in 2012. Liquidity We view NGPL's overall liquidity as "less than adequate" under our criteria. We base our assessment on the company's pending $1.25 billion debt maturity in December 2012. For the next 12 months, we project liquidity sources to exceed uses by about 1x. However, we expect the company's liquidity descriptor could weaken as the December 2012 debt maturity nears if the tender offer is not successful. We expect cash sources will consist of projected funds from operations (FFO) that is lower than our previous expectations of about $190 million and $74 million of availability under the company's $75 million revolver. Cash uses consist of maintenance capital requirements of about $70 million and shareholder distributions of the remaining free cash flow, which we estimate at about $160 million pending any change in the company's dividend policy. Other potential cash uses, such as working capital needs and collateral-posting requirements, are not significant. In September 2011, the company amended its revolving credit facility such that the debt to EBITDA covenant increased to 6.75x from 6.25x. While this revision provides near-term covenant relief, we believe that NGPL will only maintain a modest level of cushion throughout fiscal 2012. As of Dec. 31, 2011, NGPL's consolidated leverage ratio ($451 million of trailing-12-months' EBITDA to $3 billion of debt) was 6.57x. Recovery analysis The 'BB-' rating on NGPL's senior unsecured notes remains on CreditWatch with negative implications. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The term loan is rated preliminary 'BB-', and is on CreditWatch with negative implications. The preliminary '3' recovery rating on this debt indicates our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. For the recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on NGPL to be published on RatingsDirect. CreditWatch We expect to resolve the CreditWatch listing on NGPL in roughly one month. We will focus our analysis on NGPL's ability to execute on its financing package, its resulting debt leverage as a result of these actions, and its continued weakness in cash flows. If we determine that NGPL's credit quality has continued to erode, we could lower the rating to the 'B' category, while a notable reduction in the aforementioned risks could lead us to affirm the ratings and assign a stable outlook. Related Criteria And Research -- Top 10 Investor Questions For U.S. Midstream Energy Companies In 2012, Jan. 20, 2012 -- Rating Criteria For U.S. Midstream Energy Companies, Dec. 18, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Remain On CreditWatch; Recovery Ratings Unchanged NGPL PipeCo. LLC Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Watch Neg/-- Senior Unsecured Notes BB-/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 3 Preliminary Ratings Assigned NGPL PipeCo. LLC Senior Secured Term Loan BB- (Prelim.)/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 3 (Prelim.) Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings referenced herein can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. 