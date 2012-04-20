April 20 - Overview
-- Houston-based pipeline company NGPL PipeCo. LLC announced its plan to
launch a term loan totaling at least $600 million.
-- Our ratings on NGPL, including the 'BB-' corporate credit and senior
unsecured debt ratings, remain on CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- At the same time, we assigned a preliminary 'BB-' rating to the
pending $600 million term loan and placed the rating on CreditWatch negative
and assigned a preliminary '3' recovery rating.
-- We expect to resolve the CreditWatch listing on NGPL in roughly one
month, focusing our analysis on the company's ability to execute on its
financing package, its resulting debt leverage, and its near-term weakness in
cash flows.
Rating Action
On April 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services stated that its 'BB-'
corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Houston-based pipeline
company NGPL PipeCo. LLC remain on CreditWatch, where they were placed with
negative implications on Dec. 15, 2011. The recovery rating on the senior
unsecured notes remains '3', which indicates our expectation of meaningful
(50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default.
In addition, on April 19, 2012, we assigned a preliminary 'BB-' rating to the
pending $600 million term loan and placed the rating on CreditWatch with
negative implications. We assigned a preliminary '3' recovery rating to this
debt, which indicates our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the
event of a payment default.
We expect the senior unsecured notes to ultimately be secured on a pari passu
basis with the term loan, as well as the revolving credit facility, when it is
finalized.
Rationale
NGPL announced on April 16, 2012, a cash tender offer to purchase any or all
of its outstanding $1.25 billion 6.514% senior unsecured notes due December
2012. To fund the tender offer, NGPL intends to complete a financing package
that includes a new secured credit facility and other secured financings, any
new equity contributions, and any cash on-hand. The financing package will
allow NGPL's owners to determine a plan to address the refinancing risk of its
$1.25 billion of debt (about 40% of total debt) due in December 2012.
We lowered our ratings on NGPL and placed them on CreditWatch with negative
implications on Dec. 15, 2011, due to NGPL's weakened cash flow profile
stemming from lower transportation rates on portions of its pipeline system.
We expect cash flows to remain weak over the next couple of years and hurt
NGPL due to excess Mid-Continent gas supplies and limited opportunities to
take advantage of regional pricing differences. As a result, we expect the
company to keep debt to EBITDA above our previous expectation of nearly 6.5x
in 2012. NGPL also has minimal cushion on its financial covenant under its
revolving credit facility. As of Dec. 31, 2011, NGPL's debt to EBITDA covenant
under its revolving credit facility was 6.57x ($451 million of
trailing-12-months' EBITDA to $3 billion of debt) relative to its maximum
permitted level of 6.75x. While the maximum permitted level went up, we
believe NGPL may require more near-term covenant relief.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services bases its ratings on NGPL on the company's
stand-alone credit quality. The rating does not address any credit risks of
its shareholders. Myria Acquisition LLC (an unrated consortium of investors)
owns 80% of NGPL and Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI; BB/Stable/--) owns 20%. In
Standard & Poor's opinion, NGPL is bankruptcy remote from its owners because
near-unanimous consent is required for a NGPL bankruptcy filing and unanimous
shareholder approval is required for all major operating decisions. However,
KMI's operational and managerial support, available through a 15-year
operating contract, is a factor when we analyze NGPL's operations. As of Dec.
31, 2011, NGPL had about $3 billion of reported debt.
The stand-alone rating on NGPL reflects its "strong" business profile,
somewhat offset by its "highly leveraged" financial risk profile under our
criteria. Standard & Poor's views the predictable cash flows from firm
contracts--mainly with utilities and local distribution companies for natural
gas transportation and storage services--as a crucial element that underpins
the rating on NGPL. However, NGPL faces some recontracting risk (the weighted
average remaining contract life is nearly two years for transportation and
slightly less than three years for storage) as a result of substantial
competition in several delivery markets. We expect the company to continue to
face recontracting risk in the near term because energy trading and marketing
companies, which are opportunistic in nature and are being hurt by low gas
prices and regional price differentials, hold a meaningful amount of NGPL's
capacity. NGPL's abundant storage capacity, which is significantly larger than
other gas pipelines in the Mid-Continent region, somewhat enhances its
competitive position. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's (FERC)
Section 5 settlement lowers maximum tariff rates by 8%. The FERC settlement
also removes most of the net fuel collections of gas sales from the revenue
stream.
We view the company's financial profile as highly leveraged, reflecting weak
cash flow metrics that we expect will worsen in the near term. We think low
gas prices will pressure commodity gas sales and pipeline remediation expenses
to increase operating costs in 2012. This, in addition to the FERC settlement,
will likely weaken NGPL's cash flow. We expect that NGPL will sustain its debt
to EBITDA above our previous expectation of nearly 6.5x in 2012.
Liquidity
We view NGPL's overall liquidity as "less than adequate" under our criteria.
We base our assessment on the company's pending $1.25 billion debt maturity in
December 2012.
For the next 12 months, we project liquidity sources to exceed uses by about
1x. However, we expect the company's liquidity descriptor could weaken as the
December 2012 debt maturity nears if the tender offer is not successful. We
expect cash sources will consist of projected funds from operations (FFO) that
is lower than our previous expectations of about $190 million and $74 million
of availability under the company's $75 million revolver. Cash uses consist of
maintenance capital requirements of about $70 million and shareholder
distributions of the remaining free cash flow, which we estimate at about $160
million pending any change in the company's dividend policy. Other potential
cash uses, such as working capital needs and collateral-posting requirements,
are not significant. In September 2011, the company amended its revolving
credit facility such that the debt to EBITDA covenant increased to 6.75x from
6.25x. While this revision provides near-term covenant relief, we believe that
NGPL will only maintain a modest level of cushion throughout fiscal 2012. As
of Dec. 31, 2011, NGPL's consolidated leverage ratio ($451 million of
trailing-12-months' EBITDA to $3 billion of debt) was 6.57x.
Recovery analysis
The 'BB-' rating on NGPL's senior unsecured notes remains on CreditWatch with
negative implications. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation of
meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The term loan
is rated preliminary 'BB-', and is on CreditWatch with negative implications.
The preliminary '3' recovery rating on this debt indicates our expectation of
meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. For the
recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on NGPL to be published on
RatingsDirect.
CreditWatch
We expect to resolve the CreditWatch listing on NGPL in roughly one month. We
will focus our analysis on NGPL's ability to execute on its financing package,
its resulting debt leverage as a result of these actions, and its continued
weakness in cash flows. If we determine that NGPL's credit quality has
continued to erode, we could lower the rating to the 'B' category, while a
notable reduction in the aforementioned risks could lead us to affirm the
ratings and assign a stable outlook.
Ratings List
Ratings Remain On CreditWatch; Recovery Ratings Unchanged
NGPL PipeCo. LLC
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Watch Neg/--
Senior Unsecured Notes BB-/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 3
Preliminary Ratings Assigned
NGPL PipeCo. LLC
Senior Secured Term Loan BB- (Prelim.)/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 3 (Prelim.)
