April 20 - The overall credit quality of North American transportation
companies has changed little in the past three months, Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services said in its industry report card, titled "North American Transportation
Companies Navigate Through Higher Fuel Costs," published yesterday on
RatingsDirect.
Operating conditions remain mildly positive as the U.S. economy maintains its
pace of gradual expansion. Standard & Poor's maintains a stable outlook for
the industry, but high oil prices pose a risk, particularly for selected
sectors such as airlines.
"We anticipate that revenues will continue to increase, but that higher fuel
costs will partly--or in some cases, more than--offset growth," said Standard
& Poor's credit analyst Philip Baggaley. "For example, airlines are trimming
expansion plans or cutting back their numbers of flights in response to higher
fuel costs so they can maintain their ability to raise fares."
The balance of supply (capacity) and demand varies by sector. Truckload
capacity has moved more in line with demand following the bankruptcies of many
small trucking companies and reduction of new tractor and trailer purchases by
larger players over the past several years. At the other extreme, global oil
tanker companies continue to receive many deliveries of new vessels (ordered
years ago), adding to oversupply and keeping shipping rates low.
Similar to U.S. corporate issuers in other sectors, U.S. transportation
companies have taken advantage of receptive capital markets to launch bond
offerings or bank credit facilities. In many cases, this has extended or
smoothed out debt maturities, easing potential liquidity issues in the future.
Standard & Poor's current ratings in the North American transportation sector
factor in our baseline economic scenario.
"We expect the U.S. economic recovery to continue, albeit slowly and
unevenly," Mr. Baggaley said. Although the debt crisis in Europe and political
uncertainty in the Middle East remain risks to ongoing domestic recovery, the
economy's gains over the past several years could help mitigate the fallout
from future shocks.
