Overview
-- U.S.-based shipping company United Maritime Group LLC announced
yesterday that it entered into a definitive agreement to sell United Barge
Line LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary that operates its inland barge business,
to Ingram Barge Co.
-- We are placing our ratings, including our long-term corporate credit
rating, on United Maritime on CreditWatch with developing implications.
-- In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will assess the outcome of
the potential sale of this business unit and the effects it could have on the
company's financial profile, financial policies, and operating prospects.
Rating Action
On April 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B' long-term
corporate credit rating and its 'B' issue rating on the company's $200 million
second-lien notes on CreditWatch with developing implications. The '3'
recovery rating reflecting average (50%-70%) recovery for noteholders in a
payment default scenario remains unchanged and is not on CreditWatch.
Rationale
The CreditWatch listing on United Maritime reflects the potential for a change
in the company's financial profile, financial policies, and operating
prospects if it sells its inland barge business. United Barge Line, the
segment being sold, is the most profitable unit of the company. In 2011 UBL
generated $146 million in revenues and $9.4 million in operating income,
compared with United Maritime's $326 million in consolidated revenues and $3.3
million operating income. The company has not publicly disclosed the sale
price or the expected use of proceeds.
The ratings on Tampa, Fla.-based United Maritime reflect the firm's high
leverage and participation in the highly competitive and capital-intensive
shipping industry. The ratings also reflect its exposure to cyclical demand
swings in certain end markets and vulnerability to weather-related disruptions
in business operations. United Maritime's solid market position in U.S.
domestic coastal and river dry bulk barge transportation; relatively stable
revenues under fixed-rate, long-term contracts; and competitive barriers to
entry under the Jones Act are positive factors.
If United Maritime completes a sale of United Barge Line, we expect the
transaction will likely close in the second quarter of 2012.
CreditWatch
In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will assess the outcome of a
potential sale of the inland barge business and the effects it could have on
the company's financial profile, financial policies, and operating prospects.
Related Criteria And Research
Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
Ratings List
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch
To From
United Maritime Group LLC
Corporate credit rating B/Watch Dev/-- B/Stable/--
United Maritime Group LLC
United Maritime Group Finance Corp.
Senior secured B/Watch Dev B
Recovery rating 3 3
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.