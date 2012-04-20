April 20 - OVERVIEW -- We have affirmed our respective STRONG and ABOVE AVERAGE rankings on Acenden as U.K. residential mortgage primary and special servicer. -- We have also assigned an ABOVE AVERAGE ranking to Acenden as a residential mortgage primary servicer in the Republic of Ireland. -- Originally named Capstone Mortgage Services, Acenden completed a rebranding in 2010, following a restructuring. April 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its respective STRONG and ABOVE AVERAGE overall rankings on Acenden Ltd. as a U.K. residential mortgage primary servicer and special servicer. At the same time, we assigned an ABOVE AVERAGE ranking to Acenden as a residential mortgage primary servicer in the Republic of Ireland. The outlook is stable for Acenden's primary servicing activities in the U.K. and Ireland, and positive for its special servicing activities in the U.K. We have based the rankings on our view of Acenden's following key strengths: -- Acenden has a good track record and is experienced in special servicing and servicing difficult loans, and has developed proven processes and tools for debt management and loss mitigation. -- Its managers have long industry experience (more than 16 years on average), some of which was gained through special servicing in the U.S. -- Acenden has continued to expand its management team with experienced individuals from the industry. -- In 2011, Acenden appointed a program office manager, to take responsibility for company projects and ensure that they are effectively prioritized and managed, particularly in terms of use of resources. -- We consider the internal audit department, established in 2010 and now fully embedded and operational, to be robust. In 2011, Acenden appointed a compliance director to strengthen the internal control regime. -- Acenden has continued to develop its technology infrastructure, including launching a customer account Web site, which enables online self-service payments. -- In January 2012, Acenden's information management system was certified ISO 27001 by the British Standard Institute and, in 2011, it received Service Organization Audit Report ISAE 3000 (formerly SAS70) for the first time-two industry-recognized indicators of quality and control within the organization. -- Although the Irish portfolio comprises only 800 loans, it is serviced from Acenden's offices in High Wycombe, in accordance with all Irish regulatory requirements, and leverages all central control and support functions such as IT and audit. Telephony is via the Dublin office, which is responsible for special servicing. (Special servicing in the Republic of Ireland is outside the scope of this report and evaluation.) Our newly assigned raking on Acenden as a residential mortgage primary servicer in the Republic of Ireland reflects the fact that it is serviced from the High Wycombe offices and benefits from the quality of staff, infrastructure and control already established by Acenden. Acenden was created in 2006 from the combination of the loan origination and servicing operations of Southern Pacific Mortgage Ltd. and Preferred Mortgages Ltd., which were wholly-owned subsidiaries of Lehman Brothers Holdings PLC (now in administration). Both the Southern Pacific Mortgage and Preferred Mortgages brands, which were active in the origination of U.K. nonconforming mortgages for a number of years, have ceased lending. Originally named Capstone Mortgage Services Ltd., Acenden completed a rebranding in 2010. This followed a restructuring in June 2010, which included senior management taking a minority equity position in the business, and additional shareholders acting in the interest of the Lehman Brothers estate. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Servicer Evaluation: Acenden Ltd., April 17, 2011 -- Ranking Raised To STRONG On Acenden As U.K. Residential Mortgage Primary Servicer; ABOVE AVERAGE As Special Servicer, Oct 7, 2011 -- Servicer Evaluation: Acenden Ltd., May 27, 2011 -- Standard & Poor's Revises Criteria Methodology For Servicer Risk Assessment, May 28, 2009 -- Servicer Evaluations: Servicer Evaluation Ranking Criteria: U.S., Sept. 21, 2004 -- Select Servicer List, published monthly -- Structured Finance Sector Report Card: European Loan Servicers, published half-yearly