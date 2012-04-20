April 20 - Given the continued slow economic recovery, the credit quality of U.S. consumer products companies will be pressured if higher energy, food, and clothing prices force consumers to reduce spending while raw material costs continue to rise. However, according to a Standard & Poor's Ratings Services report published today, most consumer products issuers appear ready for the challenge. "Our credit outlook for 2012 remains stable for U.S. consumer nondurables, while our outlook for durables is stable to slightly negative," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Nicole Delz Lynch. "We expect ratings to remain fairly steady in the first half of the year. But any delay in the economic recovery could put some ratings under pressure in the second half." The report, titled "The Credit Outlook For Many U.S. Consumer Products Issuers Remains Stable Despite A Sluggish Recovery And Elevated Costs," details what Standard & Poor's economists believe is in store for the economy and how it could affect the credit ratings of issuers within the food, beverage, and durables sectors. "We believe many consumer products companies will sustain or improve their credit measures in 2012," said Ms. Delz Lynch. "We believe that how companies manage inflation, as well as how companies deploy their higher levels of free cash flow generation--and sustain covenant cushion for speculative-grade companies--will play a large role in determining the direction of the rating actions we take in the coming months." The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided.