April 20 - Given the continued slow economic recovery, the credit quality of
U.S. consumer products companies will be pressured if higher energy, food, and
clothing prices force consumers to reduce spending while raw material costs
continue to rise. However, according to a Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
report published today, most consumer products issuers appear ready for the
challenge.
"Our credit outlook for 2012 remains stable for U.S. consumer nondurables,
while our outlook for durables is stable to slightly negative," said Standard
& Poor's credit analyst Nicole Delz Lynch. "We expect ratings to remain fairly
steady in the first half of the year. But any delay in the economic recovery
could put some ratings under pressure in the second half."
The report, titled "The Credit Outlook For Many U.S. Consumer Products Issuers
Remains Stable Despite A Sluggish Recovery And Elevated Costs," details what
Standard & Poor's economists believe is in store for the economy and how it
could affect the credit ratings of issuers within the food, beverage, and
durables sectors.
"We believe many consumer products companies will sustain or improve their
credit measures in 2012," said Ms. Delz Lynch. "We believe that how companies
manage inflation, as well as how companies deploy their higher levels of free
cash flow generation--and sustain covenant cushion for speculative-grade
companies--will play a large role in determining the direction of the rating
actions we take in the coming months."
