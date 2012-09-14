Sept 14 - Fitch Ratings assigns its 'AA' rating to the
following wastewater system revenue bonds being issued in accordance with the
first (senior) bond resolution by the City and County of Honolulu, Hawaii:
--Approximately $133.3 million senior series 2012A;
--Approximately $120 million senior series 2012B.
Bonds are expected to price in a negotiated sale on Sept. 19, 2012. Proceeds of
the series 2012A bonds will fund a portion of the system's large, ongoing
capital improvement program, a separate debt service reserve fund equal to 50%
of maximum annual debt service, and pay costs of issuance. Proceeds of the
series 2012B bonds will advance refund outstanding debt for level savings. The
2012B bonds will have a share of the fully funded common reserve fund.
In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings:
--$1.17 billion in outstanding senior lien revenue bonds at 'AA';
--$422.7 million in outstanding junior lien revenue bonds at 'AA-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
Senior lien bonds are secured by a senior lien on net revenues of the city and
county of Honolulu's wastewater system. The junior lien bonds have a subordinate
pledge of net revenues. Approximately $150 million owed in state revolving fund
loans have a third lien on net revenues.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SERVICE AREA STABILITY: Honolulu provides wastewater service to 82% of the
island of Oahu's population. The system has seen limited impact on revenues or
delinquency rates from the economic recession.
LARGE RATE INCREASES CONTINUE: Substantial rate increases have occurred but
appear to have broad political and community support, despite high residential
rates on a comparative basis. City Council has approved a package of modest rate
increases to occur through fiscal 2017 to support planned capital spending.
STRONG CASH FLOW: The wastewater system has had very strong financial metrics in
the past few years resulting from double-digit rate increases implemented in
fiscals 2009-2011 to prepare for increased capital spending through 2020.
DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE TARGETS: Management expects to maintain debt service
coverage on senior revenue bonds of at least 2.0x and coverage of all debt over
1.5x even as annual debt service costs escalate substantially.
EXCEPTIONALLY HIGH DEBT: The wastewater system has exceptionally high debt
levels with substantial additional borrowing plans through 2020 to comply with
required environmental mandates to address deferred maintenance.
NO RELIEF FROM ONGOING CAPITAL NEEDS: Substantial additional capital needs exist
beyond 2020, resulting from the decision by the Environmental Protection Agency
(EPA) to require the wastewater system's two largest treatment plants to move
from primary to secondary treatment.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
DECLINE IN FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY: Fitch views maintenance of the system's strong
financial margins as necessary at this rating level, given the size of the CIP
and increasing debt burden. Any deterioration could result in rating pressure.
DEVIATION FROM REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS: Compliance with the terms and timelines
required by the 2010 Consent Decree is critical to the credit profile.
DEVIATION FROM PLANNED RATE INCREASES: Ability to sustain political momentum
and community tolerance for future additional rate increases is key to the
ratings.
CREDIT PROFILE
The ratings primarily reflect the financial flexibility, provided primarily by
rate flexibility and a strong cash funded capital component in the budget and
the proactive steps taken by the political leadership and management team to
address many years of delayed spending on system capital infrastructure. As a
result, financial performance is expected to remain stable in the next five
years despite substantial increased leveraging. Cumulative rate increases
totaled 175% between fiscal years 2006 and 2011. Rate increases in fiscals 2012
and 2013 were 4% and remaining approved increases in the next four years will be
between 4% and 8%. Rate increases beyond those approved through fiscal 2017 will
be needed to continue non-discretionary capital spending.
Sand Island and Honouliuli wastewater treatment plants (WWTPs) have operated
according to expired 301(h) waivers of the federal Clean Water Act, requiring
only primary treatment prior to discharging to deep ocean outfalls. Agreement on
a consent decree was reached by the EPA, Honolulu, the State Department of
Health, and four environmental organizations that had litigation pending
regarding Honolulu's non-compliance with the Clean Water Act; the decree became
effective in December 2010. The 2010 consent decree outlines a timeline for
Honolulu to bring the two plants up to secondary treatment standard. It also
incorporates the terms and requirements of Honolulu's existing 1994 Consent
Decree and 2007 Stipulated Order, as well as resolves pending litigation from
2004.
While the capital requirements and cost of compliance are substantial (initial
estimates are $1.7 billion for the treatment plant upgrades), the timeline is
longer than originally proposed by the EPA and the consent decree brings all
regulatory requirements under one document and timeline. Fitch views this as a
positive development as the EPA's initial timeline could have potentially
diverted capital spending and staff resources away from the much-needed
infrastructure investments that make up the bulk of the current CIP through
2020. However, the increased regulatory requirements are negative in that they
increase total capital requirements of the system beyond the approximately $3.5
million total cost for infrastructure improvements estimated between 2001-2020
to repair and refurbish an aging system.
The system's financial position is strong, with senior lien debt service
coverage above 3.0x and total debt service coverage above 1.5x in the last five
years, including estimated results for fiscal 2012. Total debt service coverage
includes the system's junior lien bonds, general obligation bonds, and state
revolving fund loans. Coverage and liquidity levels continue to be strong as a
result of recent rate increases implemented to support debt service that will
ramp up over the next several fiscal years. Senior debt service coverage is
projected to remain adequate at more than 2.0x through fiscal 2016. Total debt
service coverage on all debt obligations is projected to remain above 1.5x. The
city's actual performance typically exceeds its projections.
The system's formal policy is to maintain debt service coverage of 1.6x on the
senior lien bonds and 1.25x on combined senior and junior lien revenue bonds.
However, the current rating anticipates maintenance of 2.0x on the senior bonds
and 1.5x total debt service coverage, including system facility charges, which
is the level needed to generate approximately $70 million-$80 million annually
to go towards capital spending from cash flow. Maintenance of current debt
service coverage levels as the CIP as implemented is critical to the current
rating level.