Overview
-- Despite BBVA Paraguay's market share erosion, the bank continues to be
a large player in the Paraguayan banking industry.
-- We expect the bank to complete adjustments to its strategy in 2012,
and starting in 2013, resume growth more in line with industry average figures.
-- We are affirming our 'BB-' long- and 'B' short-term ratings on the
bank.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the bank will
maintain its business position and gradually improve credit quality metrics
and increase growth in 2013 and afterwards.
Rating Action
On Sept. 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB-' long-
and 'B' short-term ratings on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Paraguay S.A.
(BBVA Paraguay). The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The ratings on BBVA Paraguay reflect its "strong" business position, "weak"
capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and
"adequate" liquidity, all as defined in our criteria.
Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA)
economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the
starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a
commercial bank operating only in Paraguay is 'b+'. Our economic risk score on
Paraguay is '10', based on our view that Paraguay's economy depends largely on
agriculture and international trade, and its monetary flexibility is limited.
Our industry risk score on Paraguay is '7', reflecting our belief that the
Paraguayan financial system has an aggressive risk appetite, as demonstrated
by rapid credit growth, and that the scope of supervision is limited. Despite
a significant increase in domestic credit during the past four years, the
economy still has relatively low leverage.
We believe BBVA Paraguay is a moderately strategically important subsidiary
for its Spain-based parent, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA;
BBB+/Negative/A-2), which owns 99.99% of the bank's equity. BBVA Paraguay's
strategy and operations are aligned to those of its parent. BBVA Paraguay's
subsidiary status means that the credit rating on the bank could be one notch
higher than its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'bb-'. Nevertheless, the
credit rating on the bank is limited by the foreign currency rating on
Republic of Paraguay (BB-/Stable/B), given its exposure to the Paraguayan
economy.
Despite the erosion in its market share, due to its actions following the
fraud probe in mid-2011, we view BBVA Paraguay's business position as
"strong," because it's the fourth-largest bank in the country. As of June
2012, BBVA Paraguay had a 13.5% market share in term of loans and 12.1% in
terms of deposits, down from 16.5% and 14.7%, respectively, as of December
2010 when the bank was the third largest in terms of loans and the second
largest in terms of deposits. We expect its market share to be in the 12% area
after 2012, both in terms of loans and deposits. The bank offers a wide array
of products through its 24 branches, but focuses mainly on corporate loans,
which account for 88% of its total loan portfolio. The bank has concentrations
in its loan portfolio, mainly in the agriculture and cattle sectors, and these
concentrations are at higher levels than for its peers. However, this
concentration is in line with these sectors' contributions to Paraguay's GDP.
We expect the bank to focus its growth strategy in the corporate sector, given
its view of high indebtedness of retail customers in the country.
We view the bank's capital and earnings as "weak." We expect risk-adjusted
capital ratio (RAC, calculated according to our methodology) to average 5.3%
for the next 12-18 months, which is close to moderate levels. However, we
expect the RAC ratios to decline over the medium term as the bank's operations
expand. During 2011 and the first half of 2012, the bank's return over assets
(ROA) ratios deteriorated to 1.9% and 1.5%, respectively, from the 3.9%
average in the previous three years. This was mainly a result of higher
provisions and extraordinary losses from the sale of past-due retail loans in
2011, lower net interest margins, and higher operating expenses as a result of
its expanded branch network. We expect the ROA to gradually improve after
2013, as the bank's operations grow more in line with the average for the
banking system, due to better economic prospects in the country and
agribusiness sector and recovery in asset quality metrics.
The bank's measures following the fraud probe in 2011 allowed it to maintain
an "adequate" risk position. BBVA Paraguay tightened its risk management
practices, which resulted in lower growth compared with industry average and
lower market share. In 2011 and the first half of 2012, the bank's asset
quality metrics sharply deteriorated due to adverse weather, mouth and foot
disease, and slower economic growth. As of June 2012, the bank's nonperforming
loans (NPL, loans more than 60 days past due) over customer loans ratio
weakened to 3.5% from 2.6% as of June 2011 and the 0.5% average in the three
previous years. This current level is significantly higher than the banking
industry average in the country. We expect the bank's asset quality ratio to
start recovering after 2013 amid the improvement in economic activity and
agribusiness segment.
We consider the bank to have an "average" funding due to a strong reliance on
deposits-in line with the banking system in Paraguay. As of June 2012,
customer deposits represented 75% of its total liabilities. The bank has other
sources of funding, including the $100 million bonds that mature in 2016, and
medium- to long-term lines with banks and international organizations. We
expect the bank to continue using alternative funding sources especially to
finance the loan portfolio growth denominated in foreign currency. BBVA
Paraguay's liquidity is "adequate." Cash, money market instruments, and the
Paraguayan Central Bank's securities have historically represented a
relatively high proportion of the bank's total assets and accounted for 30% as
of June 30 2012. Liquid assets covered 42% of total deposits as of the same
date.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that BBVA Paraguay will stabilize
its market position and credit metrics in 2012, and will gradually resume its
growth strategy and asset quality indicators afterwards. We expect NPL over
customer loans ratios to be at about 3% or even below in 2013. An upgrade is
possible if we upgrade the sovereign and/or the banking industry risk
assessment of the country improves, but also would depend on the bank to
maintain its group status and support from the parent. We could lower the
ratings on the bank if we downgrade the sovereign or perceive reduced support
from the bank's parent, or if the bank's credit fundamentals and business
position further deteriorate.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Lead Bank Rating BB-/Stable/B
SACP bb-
Anchor b+
Business Position Strong (1)
Capital and Earnings Weak (0)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding And Liquidity Average and Adequate (0)
Support 1
GRE Support 0
Group Support 1
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors -1
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)