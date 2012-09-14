(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 14 - On September 14, 2012, the Central Bank of Brazil announced the liquidation of Banco Cruzeiro do Sul S.A. despite the acceptance by the majority of bondholders of a reduced principal repayment. This decision was reached as attempts to find a buyer were not successful while the bank was being operated under the Fundo Garantidor de Credito's (FGC) RAET intervention program. Even though the impact on Brazil's financial system will be negligible due to the very small size of the bank, this development is a significant departure from the regulators' common approach in previous bank interventions where creditors were not made whole, usually through mergers with healthier institutions, as encouraged by the Brazilian regulators. Investors should take note that this event may prove to be the start of a new posture going forward; aligned with global trends that also should lead investors and depositors to use more scrutiny on the banks with which they work. Given the funding structure of the bank, losses to depositors should be limited. According to the FGC, the majority of the deposits that amount to nearly BRL2 bn will still be honored by the FGC, which guarantees up to BRL70,000 (USD34,796) for regular eligible deposits and up to BRL20,000,000 (USD9,941,840) for Dep?sito a Prazo Com Garantia Especial deposits. Thus a large extent of the losses will be carried by the unsecured debt holders (nearly 58% of total funding) and the shareholders. Recoveries are expected to be below average due to the large amount of irregularities found by authorities and the legal and operational costs of the liquidation. It is Fitch's view that this action should result in more scrutiny of certain smaller banks whose financial profile has been noted by Fitch for a number of years to be weaker than that of larger banks. Liquidity pressures and higher funding costs have been common, especially since the failure of Banco Santos. This latest event is not expected to alter this perception, even though Fitch views the alleged fraud found in Banco Cruzeiro as isolated. Perhaps a benefit from this event to the banking system is that banks will be encouraged to further improve operational procedures and minimize funding gaps, as investors are likely to increase their scrutiny of investment choices knowing that the Brazilian regulators may not bail out investors in the event of future bank failures. The combination of these trends should lead to a stronger and perhaps more consolidated banking system. Fitch expects the regulators to continue to maintain close scrutiny of the banking system and to work with the banks in improving surveillance and controls. Fitch will monitor future trends of this area of banking regulation in Brazil (and elsewhere) in order to incorporate those findings in our ratings. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)