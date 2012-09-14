Sept 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'BBB-' issue rating on Mexico-based chemicals producer Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V. remains unchanged following the $150 million add-on to its existing $1 billion senior unsecured notes. The company issued the notes in two tranches: $750 million 10-year senior notes bearing an annual fixed rate of 4.875% and $400 million 30-year senior notes bearing an annual fixed rate of 6.75%. We do not expect the add-on to increase Mexichem's gross debt because it will use the proceeds from the issuance to refinance its outstanding debt, extend its debt maturities, and reduce interest expenses with lower-interest debt. For a complete credit rationale on Mexichem, please see "Mexichem's Proposed $1 Billion Notes Rated 'BBB-', 'BBB-' Credit Rating Affirmed; Outlook Remains Stable," published Sept. 7, 2012. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Methodology And Assumptions: Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V. Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/-- Caval - Mexican Rating Scale mxAA/Stable/mxA-1+ Senior unsecured notes BBB-