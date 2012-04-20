April 20 () - Four years into the steepest and longest housing downturn
since the Great Depression, home foreclosures continue to rise, and prices have
still not recovered. U.S. homebuilders have suffered mightily, but in the past
six months, operating conditions have improved, and homebuilder credit quality
has stabilized. How are homebuilders' changing fortunes playing out in the bond
market?
In a report published today on RatingsDirect, titled "Homebuilder Bond Spreads
May Foretell U.S. Housing Price Trends," Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
discusses yields and pricing on actively traded five-year bonds of U.S.
homebuilders and whether these can be used as a leading indicator of home
prices. (Watch the related CreditMatters TV segment of "Capital Markets
Update," dated April 13, 2012.)
