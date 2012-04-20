April 20 () - Four years into the steepest and longest housing downturn since the Great Depression, home foreclosures continue to rise, and prices have still not recovered. U.S. homebuilders have suffered mightily, but in the past six months, operating conditions have improved, and homebuilder credit quality has stabilized. How are homebuilders' changing fortunes playing out in the bond market? In a report published today on RatingsDirect, titled "Homebuilder Bond Spreads May Foretell U.S. Housing Price Trends," Standard & Poor's Ratings Services discusses yields and pricing on actively traded five-year bonds of U.S. homebuilders and whether these can be used as a leading indicator of home prices. (Watch the related CreditMatters TV segment of "Capital Markets Update," dated April 13, 2012.) The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided.