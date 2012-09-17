Sept 17 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a National Rating of 'BBB+(bra)' to the debt issuance of LLX Acu Operacoes Portuarias S.A. (LLX Acu), in the amount of BRL750 million, with final maturity within 15 years. The Rating Outlook is Stable. RATING RATIONALE The strategic relevance of LLX Acu partially mitigates the volume risk. Due to the continued growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the bottlenecks in the existing ports, Brazil has been facing increasing demand for new port infrastructure. In view of its geographic location, size and adequate intermodal capacity, in addition to easy access from the countryside, Fitch believes that LLX Acu's Porto do ACU project should be able to provide assistance to the operations of the companies of Group EBX, and efficiently meet local demand. The proximity of Porto do Acu to oil reserves and iron ore mining areas, the main products it will be handling, benefits its competitiveness, along the fact that 73% of GDP and 75% of the country's exports are generated in this region. Tax benefits, for example, related to the Tax on Distribution of Goods and Services (ICMS; a value-added sales tax), which was reduced from 18% to 2%, can also attract new industries to the port region, thus diversifying the tenant concentration. The port's operational structure and private nature minimize the price risk. Although only 42% of the leasing revenues for the next couple of years have already been contracted, the project's operational structure, in which leased areas should represent approximately 50% of total revenues, reduces the uncertainty as to the long-term revenue stream. Those long-term contracts that have already been signed will have lease prices adjusted by local inflation, same as the Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) will be during the advanced stages of the negotiation. In addition, because it is a private port, load handling prices will not be subject to third party approval, being stipulated at competitive levels that compare to other ports of the region. This situation, together with project competitive advantages, contributes to reduce revenue volatility in the future. EXPECTATION OF FINANCIAL SUPPORT FROM MAJOR SHAREHOLDER Over the short term, the project's financial feasibility relies on capital injections from LLX Logistica S.A. and Centennial Acu shareholders. Fitch believes that the project holds strong links with all companies of Group EBX and with its main shareholder, who expressed his formal commitment to support the project. Porto do Acu should become a strategic asset which will facilitate the operation and logistics of other group companies. This, combined with the track record of financial support to group companies from the main shareholders through capital injections and with the risk to their reputation in not doing so, makes such financial support probable, in Fitch's opinion. INITIAL STAGE OF CONSTRUCTION COULD MEAN COMPLETION RISKS At the end of August 2012, the completion of LLX Acu project had advanced 20% in relation to its scope, as established by the independent engineer. The remainder should be concluded by the end of 2014. Total investments should reach BRL2.9 billion. Being in the initial stages of the construction process represents a risk in terms of the impact that any eventual cost overruns and construction delays may have on the financial profile of the project. Nevertheless, the rating incorporates the fact that LLX Acu has signed most of its construction contracts at fixed prices, with a 10% contingency in the capital budget, which partially offsets the risk of overruns. In addition, there is an independent engineer report confirming project feasibility. DEBT PROFILE SHOULD IMPROVE The rating incorporates the expectations that the company will be able to improve its debt profile. LLX Acu is currently negotiating the lengthening of its loan tenors with Banco Bradesco de Investimento S.A. (BBI) and new long-term debt with Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Economico e Social (BNDES). This financing should be used to refinance the outstanding balance of bridge-loans in the amount of BRL518 million. Such transactions should significantly improve LLX Acu's debt profile and current liquidity position, making the project capital structure more compatible with the long-term project. Although the debt percentage at fixed rates is low, as compared to the current and expected debt, the new expected debt will have lower costs and longer terms, which should also improve its debt profile. In addition, dividends can only be distributed if covenants are met, for example, debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) higher than 1.3x. PRESENCE OF REFINANCING RISK OVER THE LONG TERM According to the assumptions of Fitch's rating scenario, the DSCRs suggest refinancing risk over the long term. Despite this, the revenue stream to be obtained as soon as the project passes the start-up period, such as from the low cost structure present in the operational model, would allow the project to record low-to-moderate leverage during the years under analysis (ie, from 2012 to 2026), which should facilitate the debt refinancing process, if necessary. In addition, there is a guarantee of minimum expected revenue, in view of the long-term leasing contracts, of 56% of the revenues and average net debt/EBITDA of 1.3x during the credit period under analysis. According to Fitch's calculations, the minimum DSCR is 0.79x, while the median is 1.95x. KEY RATING DRIVERS LLX Acu's rating could be affected in case of: --Debt profile substantially different from expectations; --Significant construction delays which postpone the generation of forecast revenues; --Variations in the occupation rate expected from the leases; --Significant increase of operating and maintenance costs in relation to projected levels. GUARANTEES The debentures are senior unsecured obligations of the issuer, guaranteed by LLX Logistica S.A. and by the main shareholder of Group EBX, Eike Batista. TRANSACTION SUMMARY The debentures were issued by LLX Acu, a specific purpose vehicle (SPV) created to operate and construct the Acu port. The issuer expects to issue BRL750 million, with expected maturity in 2027. LLX Acu is a private mixed-use port terminal, belonging to the Acu Superport complex, in the state of Rio de Janeiro. According to the projections, proceeds from the issuance should be used to finance future investments. The operations of LLX Acu S.A. port are in the pre-operational stage. The port has been in construction since October 2007 and is expected to start-up, partially, by mid-2013. When the construction is completed, the port will have a 17km wharf, up to 40 port-berths, with capacity to receive large-sized vessels (including Chinamax), thanks to its 26-meter draught. The Acu port (which is composed of the special purpose companies: LLX Minas-Rio and LLX Acu) and the industrial park will be the largest private port with industrial facilities in Latin America, covering an area of 13,212 hectares, and is projected to become one of the busiest ports worldwide, in terms of tonnage of handled cargo. With a total investment of BRL4.1 billion, the two-terminal project, will handle iron ore, oil, steel products, coal and other bulk liquids and solids. Its private nature will not offer tail risk, and the only reliance on governmental entities, other than the political risk, is related to the risks of land acquisition and environmental licenses. Although, by being a private port, it is not necessary to pay concession fees and only a few union costs, LLX Acu pays a few fees to the government to be allowed to operate. The amount of refinancing risk can be financed with capital injections from the shareholders, or from LLX Logistica S.A. (the holding company of LLX Acu), whose cash and marketable securities in June 2012 reached BRL402 million, or by additional loans. Fitch has tested the capital and debt and believes that LLX Acu is in good condition to pay its debt throughout the years. Additional information available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or 'www.fitchratings.com.br'. -- Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance, July 11, 2012. -- Rating Criteria for Ports, Sept. 29, 2011.