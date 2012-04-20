April 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its ratings on General Electric Capital Corp. (GECC; AA+/Stable/A-1+) are not affected by the company's first-quarter results, which were in line with our expectations. We continue to view the company's stand-alone credit profile as 'a'. During the quarter, GECC merged with (GECS), formerly its direct parent. GECC's continuing operations now include the run-off insurance operations that GECS previously held. GECC reported net earnings from continuing operations of $1.8 billion in the first quarter, up 18% from $1.52 billion in the prior year (adjusted for a $317 million gain from the sale of Garanti Bank in first-quarter 2011). Core earnings were generally higher across GECC's businesses, and commercial lending was particularly strong. Earnings also benefited from strong margins on new business and lower loan-loss provisions, reflecting the broad improvement in asset quality over the past year. Revenues were down 13% year over year to $11.4 billion, largely because of a reduction in ending net investment (ENI) to $436 billion as GECC continued to shed noncore assets. GECC also moved its Irish mortgage business into discontinued operations, taking an aftertax charge of $188 million. Management has said that it believes it's on track to achieve an ENI of $425 billion by the end of 2012. Segment results were generally strong, and GECC's real estate segment earned a profit of $56 million--its first profit in 13 quarters. Lending volumes were up 7%, and margins on new loans remain attractive. We expect lending opportunities to continue to improve in 2012, particularly in the U.S. as the gradual economic recovery spurs credit demand by GECC's small and middle-market commercial customers. Asset quality generally improved year over year, as delinquencies fell notably within the consumer and mortgage businesses. (Real estate delinquencies increased from the fourth quarter, but they remain lower than first-quarter 2011 levels.) Capital has continued to improve, in part because of the steady decline in ENI. GECC's Tier 1 common ratio was 10.4%, up 50 basis points from the fourth quarter. The company carried significant cash balances ($76 billion), reflecting roughly $60 billion of remaining long-term debt that matures during the rest of 2012. (GECC has already completed approximately half of its planned debt issuance for the year.) GECC also had $52 billion of back-up credit lines as of March 2012, supporting commercial paper balances of about $43 billion. Management is seeking to resume dividends to its parent company over the course of 2012, subject to the Federal Reserve's review. We expect GECC to maintain good financial results as weaker performing businesses continue to stabilize, the company sheds lower returning noncore assets, and new business volumes increase. In addition, we believe that its balance sheet (declining leverage and high cash balances) remains supportive of the ratings.