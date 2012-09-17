Sept 17 - OVERVIEW -- We lowered our ratings on five classes from Banc of America Commercial Mortgage Inc.'s series 2001-PB1, a U.S. CMBS transaction. We lowered three of the ratings to 'D (sf)'. -- We lowered our ratings on the class N, O, and P certificates to 'D (sf)' due to principal losses resulting from the liquidation of one loan. -- The downgrades of classes L and M reflect reduced liquidity support available and the potential for these classes to experience interest shortfalls in the future. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 17, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on five classes of commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from Banc of America Commercial Mortgage Inc.'s series 2001-PB1, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. The downgrades of the class N, O, and P certificates to 'D (sf)' reflect principal losses that these classes incurred, as detailed in the Sept. 11, 2012, trustee remittance report. According to the September 2012 trustee remittance report, the aggregate principal losses for the current period, which totaled $9.6 million, were primarily attributed to the disposition of the Village Plaza asset. The asset had an aggregate beginning scheduled principal balance of $12.9 million and was liquidated in September at a loss severity of 74.5%. Consequently, class N incurred a 0.8% loss of its $11.7 million beginning principal balance, and classes P and O incurred principal losses that reduced their respective balances to zero. We lowered our ratings on the class L and M certificates to reflect reduced liquidity support available and the potential for these classes to experience interest shortfalls in the future related to the specially serviced assets. According to the September 2012 remittance report, the trust experienced interest shortfalls due to interest not advanced ($95,790)and special servicing fees ($3,284) on the four ($15.3 million, 59.4%) assets with the special servicer, C-III Asset Management LLC. The interest shortfalls were offset by a one-time recovery totaling $175,796 associated with the liquidation of the Village Plaza asset. As a result, the trust experienced a net repayment of accumulated interest shortfalls totaling $79,308. Prior to the liquidation, accumulated interest shortfalls had affected all classes subordinate to and including class M. ARAs totaling $4.7 million were in effect for the four loans. Standard & Poor's expects the interest reductions due to nonrecoverability determinations made with respect to the four specially serviced loans and special servicing fees to continue for the foreseeable future. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 RATINGS LOWERED Banc of America Commercial Mortgage Inc. Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2001-PB1 Reported Rating Credit interest shortfalls Class To From enhcmt(%) Current Accumulated L B(sf) BBB-(sf) 72.36 0 0 M CCC (sf) BB-(sf) 45.09 (36,065) 0 N D(sf) CCC+(sf) 0 (91,960) 23,859 O D(sf) CCC-(sf) 0 24,044 101,202 P D(sf) CCC-(sf) 0 24,044 192,348