Sept 17 - Fitch Ratings assigns the following ratings to Nissan Canada Auto Receivables (NCAR) Limited Partnership Promissory Note (NCAR LP Promissory Note 2012-01): --$398,643,363 Promissory Note: 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable. Transaction Summary The note will be backed by a pool of automobile, SUV, and light-truck vehicle leases, all of which are new vehicles manufactured by Nissan Motor Company Ltd. (Nissan) and originated through Nissan Canada Finance (NCF) a division of Nissan Canada Inc. (NCI). This transaction will represent NCI's second auto lease-related ABS issuance rated by Fitch. The note will be serviced by NCI, an indirect and wholly owned subsidiary of Nissan. Proceeds from the issuance are expected to be used for general corporate purposes. Key Rating Drivers Stable Collateral Quality: The pool comprises strong credit quality leases with a strong WA FICO score, all new vehicles, while the majority of the pool contains cars and crossovers, consistent with NIF-T 2010-1. Consistent CE Structure: The credit enhancement (CE) for the note includes overcollateralization (OC) and a reserve account. The transaction additionally benefits from sizable annual and lifetime excess spread. Overall, credit enhancement is sufficient to support Fitch's 'AAsf' stressed credit loss and stressed residual value loss expectations. Strong Credit and Residual Losses: Credit losses on NCI's portfolio and securitizations have continued to display strong performance, even during the financial crisis of 2008/2009. Strong residual realizations in recent years have been supported by the improvement in the wholesale used vehicle market. Stable Origination, Underwriting and Serving: NCI demonstrates capable abilities as originator, underwriter, and servicer, as evidenced by historical delinquency and loss performance of the managed portfolio. Concentrated/Long-Dated Residual Maturities: While residual realizations have improved in recent years, Fitch remains cautious as to the potential impact of general economic weakness and rising fuel prices on demand for used vehicles. The pool does contain a significant concentration in leases which mature between 2015 and 2017. State of the Canadian Wholesale Market: While the improvement in the Canadian wholesale vehicle market has not yet been as strong as that of the U.S., it has rebounded considerably from the lows of 2008/2009, and is expected to remain robust through 2012 and into 2013. Unstable Economic Conditions: Fitch remains concerned regarding potential macroeconomic deterioration, including uncertainties in the Canadian housing market, which could lead to increased credit and residual loss levels. Potential volatility in gas prices in the near term may harm the residual values of certain vehicles such as less fuel efficient models, namely sport utility vehicles (SUVs). Integrity of the Legal Structure: The legal structure of the transaction should provide that a bankruptcy of NCI would not impair the timeliness of payments on the securities. Criteria Application Fitch's base-case and stressed-case credit and residual value loss derivation, modeling assumptions, and loss multiples for the transaction's ratings are consistent with the published auto lease rating criteria published on Fitch's Web site. Fitch's criteria report titled 'Criteria for Rating U.S. Auto Lease ABS,' dated May 14, 2012, available on Fitch's Web site at www.fitchratings.com, was used to analyze this transaction. Additionally, applicable criteria reports include 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria,' dated June 6, 2012, and . 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions,'. dated May 30, 2012, also available on Fitch's Web site. Multiples were applied consistent with the prime ranges in the auto lease criteria. Asset Analysis The note is backed by a pool of prime automobile leases of new Nissan and Infiniti vehicles originated by NCF. The property of the issuer includes: the receivables and collections thereon; security interest in the vehicles; rights to proceeds from claims on physical damage, credit life, and disability insurance policies covering the leased vehicles/lessees; rights in the reserve account; rights under the documents for the repurchase of ineligible receivables; and other related items. Borrower Attributes Lessee Credit Quality The transaction pool is composed of strong, prime-quality borrowers, with a strong WA FICO score, slightly higher than for NIF-T 2010-1. Geographic Concentration The transaction pool has adequate geographic dispersion. The geographic distribution is consistent with that of NIF-T 2010-1. The largest concentration of receivables in the transaction is in Ontario, followed by Quebec, and Alberta. Collateral Attributes Manufacturer/Brand/Model Diversification All of the leased vehicles in the transaction are either Nissan or Infiniti brand vehicles, as was the case in the prior NIF-T transaction. Model concentrations improved considerably compared to former transactions. Vehicle Segment Cars and crossovers make up the vast majority of the leased vehicles in the transaction while SUVs, trucks, vans and minivans comprise the remainder of the pool. New/Used Composition Consistent with prior NIF-T transaction, all of the leases are for new vehicles. Lease Attributes Residual Value Composition The residual value composition of the NCAR 2012 pool is the lowest of recent transactions, as measured by undiscounted base residual as a percentage of securitization value. Original Lease Term Historically, NCF's lease portfolio has had a high proportion of three- to four-year leases. Similarly, the majority of the leases included in the transaction have original terms greater than 36 months. Residual Value Maturity Distribution The residual maturity schedule is highly concentrated on the back-end with a substantial percentage of the portfolio leases maturing between 2015 and 2017. Seasoning Seasoning on the pool is lower than NIF-T 2010-1. Credit Loss Analysis Fitch expects the net credit losses for the transaction to be approximately 0.85% (as a percentage of securitization value). Fitch's credit loss proxy was derived utilizing the static pool credit net loss data and then weighted according to the composition of the pool. Fitch looked to cover the expected net credit losses for the 'AAsf' rating scenario by 4.0x. As a result, with an assumed net loss proxy of 0.85%, the notes would need to be able to cover 3.40% in net credit losses, in addition to assumed residual value losses, to be eligible for an 'AAsf' rating. 'BBsf' Residual Value Loss Assumption To determine residual losses for the portfolio, Fitch analyzed residual realization data for all models in the pool broken out by term, compared with each model's initial residual value estimates provided by Canadian Black Book. This analysis ignored all gains experienced and focused on the period of February 2008-January 2009, during which the peak historical 12-month average residual loss levels were observed.Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance TransactionsStructured Finance Tranche Thickness MetricsRating Criteria for U.S. Auto Loan ABSGlobal Structured Finance Rating Criteria