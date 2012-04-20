(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Maxseguros EPM Ltd's (before EEPPM RE
LTD) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The rating reflects the strategic importance of Maxseguros EPM for Empresas
Publicas de Medellin E.S.P. EPM (the parent). This captive reinsurance company
is a core subsidiary in charge of managing the risks and structuring the
insurance coverage for EPM Group. In addition, Maxseguros continues to have: a
non-retention risk policy, limited exposure of its equity, investment portfolio
with high quality and liquidity, and comfortable leverage ratios.
Maxseguros EPM's rating is highly tied to the rating of its shareholder,
Empresas Publicas de Medellin E.S.P. - EPM. Changes in the rating of the former
could result in changes to Maxseguros' rating.
Empresas Publicas de Medellin (EPM) has a Fitch rated Local Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook. EPM's financial profile is
strong, characterized by a healthy and diversified cash flow generation, low
leverage and healthy liquidity ratios. EPM's rating considers the aggressive
growth strategy earmarked towards increasing the electric generation capacity
and investing in its telecommunication business. For the next 10 years, EPM
plans to invest approximately USD8 billion to USD10 billion; half of this amount
will go for the development of the hydroelectric generation plant 'Pescadero
Hituango' (Hidroituango).
In 2011, Maxseguros EPM requested (from regulators) to change its operating
licence to Class 2 from Class 1. This request was accepted and the new status
reassured not only subsidiaries controlled by EPM but also a limited portion of
business from risks where EPM doesn't have the majority interest. This is the
case of 'Pescadero Ituango' where EPM is an important shareholder and it is in
charge of developing the project by a 50 year BOOMT's(Build, Own, Operate,
Maintain and Transfer) concession. According to information provided by the
management, Maxseguros will remain focused on providing reinsurance protection
to EPM's own and related businesses; given that there is no intention to accept
risk from non-related interests.
As of Dec. 31 2011, Maxseguros EPM increased its net income to USD1.9 million
from US$199,363 (Dec. 31, 2010) due to higher ceding commissions mainly coming
from its participation in the security program of Ituango's construction all
risk coverage. Maxseguros doesn't retain any risk on this policy and cedes 100%
to a reinsurance pool with high and strong quality.
The quality of the investment portfolio is good. The company places its deposits
in financial institutions with good credit quality and also has marketable
investments in funds concentrated in fixed income investments. The reinsurer
doesn't have exposures in fixed assets, reflected in strong liquidity ratios, 77
times (x) as of December 2011, measured as liquid assets / liabilities without
reinsurance reserves.
Maxseguros EPM reports adequate capital levels, which is also reflected in its
leverage ratios (1.8x as of December 2011). This is primarily due to the
non-risk retention and the current policy to retain 100% of its profits. Fitch
expects Maxseguros to maintain adequate levels of capital and low exposures,
given the short credit history of the reinsurer.
On Oct. 24th, 2011, EPM's Board of Directors approved the change of the social
name of the reinsurer to be aligned with its own brand. On Dec. 7th 2011, The
Bermuda Monetary Authority approved the change to 'Maxseguros EPM Ltd' from
'EEPPM Re Ltd.'
