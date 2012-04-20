(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Maxseguros EPM Ltd's (before EEPPM RE LTD) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The rating reflects the strategic importance of Maxseguros EPM for Empresas Publicas de Medellin E.S.P. EPM (the parent). This captive reinsurance company is a core subsidiary in charge of managing the risks and structuring the insurance coverage for EPM Group. In addition, Maxseguros continues to have: a non-retention risk policy, limited exposure of its equity, investment portfolio with high quality and liquidity, and comfortable leverage ratios. Maxseguros EPM's rating is highly tied to the rating of its shareholder, Empresas Publicas de Medellin E.S.P. - EPM. Changes in the rating of the former could result in changes to Maxseguros' rating. Empresas Publicas de Medellin (EPM) has a Fitch rated Local Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook. EPM's financial profile is strong, characterized by a healthy and diversified cash flow generation, low leverage and healthy liquidity ratios. EPM's rating considers the aggressive growth strategy earmarked towards increasing the electric generation capacity and investing in its telecommunication business. For the next 10 years, EPM plans to invest approximately USD8 billion to USD10 billion; half of this amount will go for the development of the hydroelectric generation plant 'Pescadero Hituango' (Hidroituango). In 2011, Maxseguros EPM requested (from regulators) to change its operating licence to Class 2 from Class 1. This request was accepted and the new status reassured not only subsidiaries controlled by EPM but also a limited portion of business from risks where EPM doesn't have the majority interest. This is the case of 'Pescadero Ituango' where EPM is an important shareholder and it is in charge of developing the project by a 50 year BOOMT's(Build, Own, Operate, Maintain and Transfer) concession. According to information provided by the management, Maxseguros will remain focused on providing reinsurance protection to EPM's own and related businesses; given that there is no intention to accept risk from non-related interests. As of Dec. 31 2011, Maxseguros EPM increased its net income to USD1.9 million from US$199,363 (Dec. 31, 2010) due to higher ceding commissions mainly coming from its participation in the security program of Ituango's construction all risk coverage. Maxseguros doesn't retain any risk on this policy and cedes 100% to a reinsurance pool with high and strong quality. The quality of the investment portfolio is good. The company places its deposits in financial institutions with good credit quality and also has marketable investments in funds concentrated in fixed income investments. The reinsurer doesn't have exposures in fixed assets, reflected in strong liquidity ratios, 77 times (x) as of December 2011, measured as liquid assets / liabilities without reinsurance reserves. Maxseguros EPM reports adequate capital levels, which is also reflected in its leverage ratios (1.8x as of December 2011). This is primarily due to the non-risk retention and the current policy to retain 100% of its profits. Fitch expects Maxseguros to maintain adequate levels of capital and low exposures, given the short credit history of the reinsurer. On Oct. 24th, 2011, EPM's Board of Directors approved the change of the social name of the reinsurer to be aligned with its own brand. On Dec. 7th 2011, The Bermuda Monetary Authority approved the change to 'Maxseguros EPM Ltd' from 'EEPPM Re Ltd.' (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)