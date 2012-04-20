April 20 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded US Airways Group, Inc. (LCC)
to 'B-' from 'CCC', and assigned an Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B-' to
US Airways, Inc. See the full list of ratings actions at the end of the release.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. Ratings apply to $1.1 billion of term loan debt
and $179 million of convertible notes outstanding.
The upgrade of LCC's ratings follows a period of significant improvement in the
carrier's business model evidenced in recent traffic results, operating earnings
and cash flow from operations over the past two years. While significant risks
remain, Fitch believes LCC is in a better position to withstand a weak operating
environment or higher fuel costs, and the company's credit profile has improved
beyond what was implied in the prior rating. Other factors supporting the
ratings include structural changes in the U.S. airline industry and LCC's
relative cost position, including no defined benefit pension plan. Concerns
include the company's unhedged fuel position, high debt levels, debt maturity
schedule, low margins, volatile cash flow, labor uncertainty, and the
cyclicality and event risk inherent in the airline industry. Current ratings and
Outlook reflect the standalone credit quality of LCC, which has improved over
the last two years and does not incorporate Fitch's assessment of the credit
impact of potential consolidation in the industry including a potential merger
with American Airlines (AMR) or another carrier.
In 2011, LCC generated operating income of $452 million despite a $1.3 billion
increase in fuel costs alone. While these results were weaker on a
year-over-year basis, they are in stark contrast to 2008 when fuel spiked to
similar levels, resulting in an operating loss of $606 million and LCC found
itself in a liquidity crisis. While the macro environment has improved since
2008, the turnaround in profitability reflects a number of initiatives that LCC
and the industry have implemented to transform the business, notably
consolidation and capacity constraints that led to a firm pricing environment,
ex-fuel cost control, ancillary revenue streams and a focus on profitable
routes.
With hubs in smaller cities, and a few international routes, LCC's network is
not as robust as its legacy peers, limiting its ability to increase share of
business travelers over time. However, LCC commands top market positions with
dominating share in its local markets which enables the carrier to be the best
option for many corporate accounts. For perspective, Charlotte (LCC's largest
hub) is a relatively small city but a powerful hub with a lot of business
traffic in a unique catchment area that can aggregate connecting traffic from
several smaller cities in the area. Charlotte is the fourth most profitable hub
in the U.S. and LCC is the number one carrier with a 56% share of that market.
As part of a network overhaul initiated a couple of years ago, LCC has
retrenched from non-core markets where it did not have a competitive advantage
and redeployed capacity through its hubs. In December 2011, LCC closed on its
asset swap with Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) (after waiting for two years to get
regulatory approval) whereby it received 42 round-trip slots at its focus
airport Reagan Washington National (DCA), and the right to operate daily flights
to Sao Paulo, Brazil in exchange for 132 round-trip slots at LaGuardia (LGA)
which it divested to DAL. Once all the scheduled changes from this transaction
take effect this summer, LCC will have nearly 99% of its capacity fly through
its three hubs, DCA or through the Shuttle service, reflecting the full
implementation of management's strategy.
Notwithstanding its network limitations, LCC's mainline operations have posted
leading traffic performance over the last several quarters. Specifically, LCC's
passenger revenue per available seat mile (PRASM) has either tracked or
outperformed the industry since the beginning of 2011. LCC's monthly PRASM gains
of 7%-10% during the first quarter trailed Delta's (which has cut more capacity
than its peers) double-digit increase but was ahead of others. The current
booking environment remains solid, but Fitch expects monthly PRASM gains to
moderate as the year progresses and year-over-year comparisons become tougher as
fare increases this year have not kept pace with last year. That said, there
have been fewer fare sales in 2012 and capacity remains constrained, which
supports the yield momentum that LCC and the industry is currently experiencing.
On the cost side, LCC maintains a non-fuel unit cost per available seat mile
(CASM) advantage relative to its legacy peers, but is the only U.S. carrier that
does not hedge for fuel costs. Management believes that hedging does not enable
an airline to overcome these costs over the longer term given the persistent
inflation of energy prices, and that the expensive premiums paid for managing
its exposure erodes the cost advantage that the hedges deliver. For now, the
strategy seems to be working as evidenced in updated guidance as LCC's average
cost for jet fuel for the first quarter is actually lower than the hedged
carriers and recent PRASM trends have also been favorable. In 2011, LCC was able
to pass along 85% of higher fuel costs through higher fares, and an extension of
industry capacity discipline should support continued yield gains. Nonetheless,
Fitch views unhedged strategy as risky given the lack of downside protection in
a potential fuel spike, especially when combined with a soft economy which would
likely eradicate any pricing power.
LCC's liquidity has also improved with unrestricted cash of $2 billion as of
year-end 2011, which represents 15% of revenues. Fitch views LCC's liquidity to
be weaker than its peers but adequate to withstand a moderate fuel or demand
shock. Fitch expects LCC to be in compliance with its only financial covenant
under its credit facility that requires the company to maintain a minimum
unrestricted cash balance of $850 million. Fitch also expects LCC to be in
compliance with the minimum liquidity requirements (undisclosed) under its
unsecured, frequent flier miles purchase agreement with Barclays. The company
has no revolving credit facility nor does it have many unencumbered assets.
The airline's cash flow metrics have also improved in the past two years. Fitch
forecasts (assuming very conservative PRASM and jet fuel assumption) modestly
negative free cash flow (FCF) this year as a result of higher aircraft capital
expenditures, but net of aircraft related financing FCF should be positive.
LCC's aircraft capex budget is for necessary fleet renewal as the carrier
replaces older, less fuel efficient aircraft with newer ones, rather than
growth. LCC's capacity guidance for 1% growth this year reflects the higher seat
count on its A321-200s which are expected to replace classic 737s in its current
narrowbody fleet. Non-aircraft capex primarily reflects investments in Wi-Fi and
enhancements to its business-class.
Despite improving earnings and cash flow, LCC's debt levels remain high. LCC is
also a heavy user of off-balance-sheet leases but Fitch expects LCC to own more
of its aircraft over time. Total debt and capital leases at year-end 2011 stood
at $4.6 billion with 91% of outstanding debt secured. Leverage (gross debt to
EBITDA) in 2011 was 6.4 times (x) compared to 4.2x in 2010 and 9.8x in 2009.
Lease adjusted leverage in 2011 was 7.4x compared to 6.2x in 2010 and 8.5x in
2009. Fitch estimates lease-adjusted leverage will improve with earnings this
year, but it is expected to remain high at above 6x by year-end.
LCC also has looming maturities in 2014 when $1.1 billion of its term loan
matures and $172 million of convertible notes come due in May 2014. The notes
could likely convert into shares given the recent gains in LCC's stock price,
but the company has enough liquidity to pay it down. Fitch expects LCC to
refinance the term loan well in advance of its maturity. Aircraft commitments
will likely be debt-funded. LCC has backstop financing for all its single-aisle
aircraft through 2015, but Fitch expects the airline to use the loan and/or
capital markets or sale leaseback to finance its aircraft deliveries. Fitch
notes that LCC is highly reliant on capital markets and external sources of
liquidity. However, LCC maintains a solid standing in the markets and has had
access to diverse sources of funding over the past several years. Importantly,
management has shown willingness in the past, to pull different levers including
issuing equity even at distressed levels to preserve the balance sheet. Access
to capital markets is a very important consideration for LCC's current ratings
as the carrier has very few unencumbered assets.
The rating Outlook is Stable. A downgrade is unlikely absent a drastic and
sustained fuel or demand shock that would become a liquidity event, with
accompanying tightness in credit markets. Another positive action is also
unlikely as LCC's liquidity and credit metrics are expected to remain stable
through the course of the year.
In Fitch's view, LCC's interest in acquiring AMR out of bankruptcy has no impact
on current ratings or Outlook. No formal merger announcement has been announced,
but LCC filed an 8-K this morning stating that it had reached an agreement on
contract terms with major unions at AMR. This is a critical step that will
support LCC's efforts to potentially acquire AMR in bankruptcy. If there were a
merger announcement, Fitch would review its ratings and Outlook based on more
details on synergies, labor negotiations, fleet plans and financing that are
made public. Fitch views consolidation as a positive for the industry and a
potential combination with AMR would likely strengthen LCC's network, and credit
profile longer-term despite near-term challenges with integration. Timing is
important as the deadline to submit a merger plan competing with AMR's plan of
reorganization in court is coming up soon. Although AMR management wants to stay
independent through the bankruptcy process, it cannot steer the company's
ultimate fate, as the bankruptcy judge and the unsecured creditors committee
(which includes representatives from the three major unions) are now in control.
A potential combination while AMR is still in bankruptcy would enable LCC
management to use the Chapter 11 process to maximize the potential of the merged
entity, as it did when it acquired legacy US Airways in 2005.
Fitch has taken the following ratings actions:
US Airways Group, Inc
-- IDR upgraded to 'B-' from 'CCC';
-- Senior Secured Term Loan due 2014 upgraded to 'BB-/RR1' from 'B+/RR1';
-- Senior Unsecured Convertible Notes due 2014 and 2020 upgraded to 'CC/RR6'
from 'C/RR6'.
US Airways Inc.
-- Assigned an IDR of 'B-'.