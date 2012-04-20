April 20 - The signed agreements between US Airways Group Inc. (B-/Stable/--) and three major labor unions at bankrupt AMR Corp. unit American Airlines Inc. (both D/--) represent only an initial step toward a potential merger of the two airlines, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said, in "US Airways Wins Labor Allies In Its Bid For AMR, But A Merger Is Far From A Done Deal," published earlier today on RatingsDirect. The labor deals, which US Airways disclosed in an 8-K filing today, set terms that would govern collective bargaining agreements should US Airways and American merge. "Although such a merger would require many other conditions, we believe the move increases the pressure on AMR's management as it seeks to win creditor support for its stand-alone reorganization plan," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Philip Baggaley. AMR's management has already backed off from an initial proposal to terminate all defined benefit pension plans at American. Instead, it has suggested freezing existing plans for all groups except the pilots, the fate of whose plan would depend on further negotiations. The move is a setback for an airline that has substantial retiree obligations, which Standard & Poor's view as debt-like, and is seeking to lighten its debt burden in bankruptcy. "Even if a merger does not occur, a bidding war for the support of American's unions could force AMR to accept less labor and retiree obligations savings, thus reducing AMR's earnings and cash flow generation--and weakening one of US Airways' competitors--if AMR emerges from bankruptcy on its own," Mr. Baggaley said. Depending on the extent to which AMR's or AMR-US Airways' managements reduce their targeted labor and retiree obligation savings, the reorganized airline could be at a continuing competitive disadvantage to United and Delta. A merged AMR-US Airways (or stand-alone AMR) would have to lower operating costs and reduce its debt burden in order to generate equivalent profit margins and credit measures. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided.