(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We are assigning our preliminary 'A-' rating to Capital City Link
General Partnership's C$ million senior secured bonds due March 2046.
-- In part, the rating reflects our assessment of a strong government
off-taker in the province; a comprehensive design, build, finance, and operate
(DBFO) agreement, an experienced design-build joint venture; and adequate
liquidity during construction.
-- ProjectCo is issuing the bonds to fund the construction of Northeast
Anthony Henday Drive under a design, build, finance, and operate agreement
with the Province of Alberta.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that during the
construction phase, CCGLP will meet various construction milestones in the
DBFO agreement on time, on budget, and in accordance with the project
specifications.
Rating Action
On April 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary
'A-' rating to Capital City Link General Partnership's (CCLGP or ProjectCo)
C$ million senior secured bonds due March 2046. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The 'A-' preliminary rating on CCLGP's C$ million senior secured bonds
due March 31, 2046, reflects Standard & Poor's assessment of the following
credit strengths:
-- A compelling rationale for the project, because the new road will be
critical in providing congestion relief for the growing city of Edmonton,
Alta. The road will form the northeastern section and final portion of an
outer ring road;
-- A strong government off-taker in the province;
-- Comprehensive design, build, finance, and operate (DBFO) agreement
that clearly defines the roles and has a logical allocation of risks between
the public and private sectors;
-- An experienced consortium that includes MNII Canada I LLC (the
investment vehicle for Meridiam Infrastructure North America Fund II), ACS
Infrastructure Canada Inc., and HOCHTIEF PPP Solutions GmbH;
-- A DBJV experienced in road and bridge construction with specific
knowledge of the local market. Flatiron has constructed the adjoining
road--Northwest Anthony Henday Drive (NWAH)--as well as Northeast Stoney Trail
(NEST), which is valuable experience in our view;
-- Adequate liquidity during construction. The DBJV will post letters of
credit (LOCs) of 13.5% of the design-build (DB) value, which we believe is
adequate to replace the DBJV and also pay the liquidated damages for 12 months
(until the longstop date);
-- An availability-based payment mechanism in the operating period, with
no demand risk or tolling responsibilities and a manageable deduction regime.
The payment mechanism will provide for a fixed capital payment covering senior
debt service, and indexed payments covering O&M services and rehabilitation;
-- Relatively simple suite of O&M services. The services appear to be
typical of Canadian road projects, although this project also entails limited
O&M services during construction. However, in our opinion this should not pose
a major challenge;
-- Strong liquidity during operations. VSH will provide a LOC equivalent
to 75% of the annual O&M cost (indexed), enough to replace VSH if required;
and
-- Inflation exposure during operations is mitigated as the indexation
mechanism in the Alberta public-private partnership deals, in our opinion,
gives better protection against cost escalation than the traditional CPI
mechanism used in other Canadian jurisdictions.
We believe the following factors offset these strengths:
-- Some challenging aspects similar to other large road projects.
Building a bridge over the North Saskatchewan River is the most difficult
aspect because it involves restricted timing for in-stream activities and also
requires slope stabilization. There are also traffic management, utility
relocation, railroad bridge construction, and some contamination and
geotechnical issues;
-- A somewhat challenging schedule given Edmonton's short construction
season and cold winters. In addition, the DBFO termination clauses, with
respect to specific milestones, add some risk. However, the province's winter
relief provision and the DBJV's adequate float and the prior experience of
certain DBJV members in the region mitigate the risk;
-- Retention of rehabilitation risk, compared with the pass-down to a
strong contractor in higher rated projects, although retention of
rehabilitation risk by ProjectCo is common in Canadian availability-based road
projects. In this case, the project's cash flows would be absorbing any
rehabilitation cost escalation. Mitigating this risk are four look-forward
tests and a reserving mechanism; and
-- High gearing of about 88%, although this metric is typical of Canadian
availability-based road projects.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that CCLGP will meet the various
construction milestones in the DBFO agreement on time, on budget, and in
accordance with the project specifications. We could lower the rating or
revise the outlook to negative in the event of a material delay in the receipt
of time-sensitive regulatory permits, delays during construction, significant
cost overruns, or declines in the counterparties' creditworthiness. We might
also downgrade the project in case the ratings on entities currently providing
credit support fall below the rating on CCLGP debt. We believe an upgrade to
the project is highly unlikely prior to the end of the construction.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Project Finance Construction and Operations Counterparty Methodology,
Dec. 20, 2011
-- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007
-- Capital City Link General Partnership, April 20, 2012
Ratings List
New Rating
Capital City Link General Partnership
C$535 mil. senior secured bonds due March 31, 2046 A-/Stable (preliminary)
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)