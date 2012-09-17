OVERVIEW -- We affirmed our ABOVE AVERAGE ranking on CitiMortgage Inc. as a residential mortgage master servicer. -- The company is proactive in adjusting its practices to meet market conditions including monitoring its servicers' participation and compliance with recent regulatory requirements. -- The outlook for the ranking is stable. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 17, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its ABOVE AVERAGE ranking on CitiMortgage Inc. (CMI), a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Citigroup Inc., as a U.S. residential mortgage loan master servicer. The outlook on the ranking is stable. The ranking affirmation reflects our view that CMI has an extremely experienced staff, has experienced minimal turnover, and employs effective internal controls within its master servicing operation. CMI continues to maintain high servicing standards with regard to adhering to the pooling and servicing agreements and other documents that govern the securitizations it services. KEY RANKING FACTORS Strengths: -- A seasoned and very knowledgeable management group. -- CMI provides oversight of its servicers that are subject to consent orders they agreed to with their regulators. -- CMI is proactive in monitoring costs that are being passed to securitization trusts, such as trustee expenses related to the recording of mortgages in the Mortgage Electronic Registration System (MERS) and internal expenses. Weakness: -- While CMI has enhanced its technology since our last review, other servicers we review have more advanced tools to analyze and compile the loan-level data they receive from their servicers. Key changes since Standard & Poor's published its last report on CMI in June 2011. -- Enhanced oversight of servicers, including CMI's primary servicing operation, that are subject to compliance with consent orders they signed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). -- CMI has enhanced its reporting; enhancements including developing exception reports for foreclosures not in compliance. -- CMI has expanded the frequency and thoroughness of its outside audits of servicers. -- CMI has enhanced its Web interface to provide investors the ability to analyze loan performance. As a master servicer, CMI monitors the administration of residential mortgage loans serviced by primary loan servicers and safeguards the interests of investors in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). CMI's portfolio continues to decrease as the securitizations it manages pay down. CMI has established the requisite technology and infrastructure to, in our view, efficiently compile and consolidate loan-level data directly from its servicers and monitor the servicers' compliance with applicable regulations and prudent loan servicing standards, as well as adherence to specific investor requirements. The company continues to enhance its oversight through servicer scorecards and on-site reviews. OUTLOOK The outlook is stable. Standard & Poor's expects CMI to continue to serve as a quality residential loan master servicer. As securitizations pay down, however, CMI will be challenged to manage the size of its staff and infrastructure. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Revised Criteria For Including RMBS, CMBS, And ABS Servicers On Standard & Poor's Select Servicer List, April 16, 2009 -- Servicer Evaluation Ranking Criteria: U.S., Sept. 21, 2004 -- Select Servicer List